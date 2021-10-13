Budget 'will not put a big dent' in childcare bills, admit ministers

Those who say Tuesday's budget spreads money too thinly should say where it should not have gone, the Public Expenditure Minister has said.

Speaking on the annual post-budget phone-in on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne, Michael McGrath and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe defended the budget as one aimed at tackling the rising cost of living, but acknowledged that in places like childcare, that will be felt less immediately.

However, Mr McGrath said those who said the money was not enough should say whether "it shouldn't have gone on social welfare or extra gardaí or where".

Faced with a caller named Frankie who is paying over €20,000 a year for childcare, Mr McGrath said it was "an enormous amount of money" in "a really expensive stage of life". He said the Government's plan would "put a lot more money into a core funding model for childcare".

However, Frankie said in the short-term she is faced with either cutting her hours or leaving her job completely. She said the National Childcare Scheme had advised her to look around for more affordable options.

I am not looking for the best rate in broadband, I'm looking for a creche, where my child can be safe and happy. And I want to, I am perfectly able to pay, but that is too much for working families."

Mr McGrath accepted the Government's extension of the universal subsidy to children aged 15 would "not put a big dent" in Frankie's bills. However, he said the focus was on supporting staff and creating a viable sector.

"The money we're putting into the sector, which is around €200m, will support the staff. This is a step-change in investment in childcare, the sector is haemorrhaging staff. The staff are very highly qualified and in my view, the pay that they get does not recognise or reflect the level of responsibility and we're determined to fix that.

"We will be entering into new agreements with the childcare providers in respect of the national childcare scheme, and that will involve them giving a commitment as well in relation to fees."

Mr McGrath said the Government "will fix" the issue of waiting lists for children with scoliosis, when played a clip of a young Cork boy,

Adam Terry from Whitechurch in Cork, who has been forced to endure several delays for his surgeries.

In December 2020, the family was told Adam would receive his surgery in the spring.

Mr McGrath said the Government "will fix" the issue of waiting lists for children with scoliosis, when played a clip of a young Cork boyAdam Terry from Whitechurch in Cork, who has been forced to endure several delays for his surgeries. Picture courtesy of Brian O'Connell

However, in February, his mother Christine said she was told they would be waiting a further six to nine months.

"He should be top of the list. I don't believe that money is a constraint there. You know, the Department of Health and the HSE had over €22bn in the current year and it is about prioritising and Adam, and many more like him in similar circumstances and their priority is absolutely unequivocal.

"From where I sit and I know from where Pascal sits, Adam needs to have a surgery, and so do all of the others like him. And this issue of scoliosis and waiting is going on for too long. It is frustrating for us in Government. This is a relatively new government, and we need to fix this, and we will fix this."