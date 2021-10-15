Budget measures expected to boost energy retrofitting spending by households

A survey, conducted by the BPFI before the budget, showed 49% of consumers are planning to undertake some energy retrofitting measures in their homes over the next three years
Budget measures expected to boost energy retrofitting spending by households

Addressing the cost of upgrades, with measures such as those announced this week, will be key in driving further demand and take-up by consumers of retrofitting upgrades, the BPFI said. File Picture: iStock

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 06:37
Geoff Percival

New reduced-interest lending measures, announced in Tuesday’s budget, will likely accelerate already increasing consumer demand for energy efficient home improvements, the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) has said.

A survey, conducted by the BPFI before the budget, showed 49% of consumers are planning to undertake some energy retrofitting measures in their homes over the next three years. That figure is up from 43% last year. 

The measures being planned include upgrades to heating controls, and the installation of solar-powered water, heating and electricity.

This week’s budget announced €202m from carbon tax revenue for residential and community retrofit schemes and confirmed plans for a scheme - partly funded by the European Investment Bank - that enables credit institutions to offer loans to support home retrofitting at reduced interest rates.

The main reason for the increased demand for retrofitting is the desire to reduce energy bills. Up to now, the majority of consumers are investing in energy upgrade work via their savings.

“Our survey results show that there is clear and increasing demand by consumers to retrofit their homes for a variety of reasons. 

"This will undoubtedly be further assisted by the measures announced in the budget as well as funding ring fenced in the National Development Plan,” said BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes.

Addressing the cost of upgrades, with measures such as those announced this week, will be key in driving further demand and take-up by consumers of retrofitting upgrades, the BPFI said. 

When asked about the barriers to making energy-efficient improvements to their homes over 50% of adults claimed the high cost associated with such work is the single biggest obstacle.

Read More

Pubs to keep staggered opening hours even when restrictions lift

More in this section

CC CHRISTMAS SCENES Already at 13-year high, consumer prices may spike to 4.5% in winter
Ever Ace, The World's Largest Container Ship Departs From The Port Of Felixstowe Irish sea routes 'help avoid new Brexit delays plaguing English ports'
EU reassures over winter energy supplies, but cold weather is risk to watch EU reassures over winter energy supplies, but cold weather is risk to watch
banking#Budget2022RetrofittingCarbon Tax
Budget measures expected to boost energy retrofitting spending by households

Dublin and Cork ports likely to avoid worst of Christmas supply chaos

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices