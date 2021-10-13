Norma Foley focused 'at the minute' on expanding Deis programme

Education Minister Norma Foley has not ruled out the possibility that some disadvantaged schools could lose their extra support down the line if they do not fit new criteria. However, the immediate focus of the Department of Education will be on expanding supports for schools serving high numbers of students at risk of educational disadvantage.

Budget 2022 includes an €18m expansion of the Deis scheme for disadvantaged schools, which is expected to rise to €32m the following year. This is the largest increase in funding to the Deis programme since its inception in 2005, allowing it to focus on the most disadvantaged students, according to Ms Foley.

A few hundred schools are expected to be added to the programme as a result of the expansion, although Ms Foley would not be drawn on a specific number.

“We are looking to bring in as many schools who are at the most disadvantaged level,” she said.

The move to extend the programme to more schools comes as part of the rollout of a new Deis identification model.

When asked if any school currently categorised as Deis would lose its designation as a result of the new model, Ms Foley said the focus “at the minute” is to extend the programme.

And to bring in as many schools as we can, who are most disadvantaged, and that is the current focus in this present step. At this point in time, the entire focus is on expanding Deis. I’m very conscious that every school has its own needs and different needs and no two schools are the same.”

The Department of Education later moved to ease concerns, issuing a statement to say schools added to the Deis programme as part of the expansion will join the existing schools on the programme.

The department is conscious of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on schools and communities, a spokesman added.

At this time, there is no plan to remove schools from the Deis programme. The funding provided is for expansion to additional schools only.”

It will continue to engage with stakeholders to complete the Deis identification model, he added.

“It is envisaged that this work and the application of the model to the most up-to-date data will be completed in spring 2022. This will allow notification to relevant schools in plenty of time in advance of their joining the programme in September 2022.

"It is also important to note that educational outcomes do not play any part in the identification of schools for inclusion in the Deis programme either at primary or post-primary level; rather supports are provided on the basis of the socio-economic status of the pupil cohort."

This is to support schools serving high concentrations of students from disadvantaged areas, and provide resources to those most in need, he added.

The Deis scheme currently has almost 900 schools availing of a range of different supports to tackle educational disadvantage, such as extra teachers, home school community liaison officers, funding and access to the school completion programme.