News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rugby U21: Two changes for crucial Aussie game

By Daire Walsh
Friday, June 07, 2019 - 10:38 PM

Ireland head coach Noel McNamara has made two enforced changes to his starting line-up for today’s crunch World Rugby U20 Championship Pool B clash with Australia in Santa Fe, Argentina (2.30pm Irish time).

After he sustained a finger injury in Tuesday’s 42-26 win over England, Ulster full-back Iwan Hughes has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. His place in the side is taken by Dublin University’s Rob Russell, while Ronan Watters deputises for Azur Allison in a reshuffled back row.

Whereas the Ulster No 8 will be back in contention once he completes the return-to-play protocols for his head injury, a facial issue has also brought Sean French’s tournament to an abrupt end. Though Aaron O’Sullivan and Max O’Reilly have been called up to the squad, they will not be involved on matchday two.

Having come through a high-scoring encounter with their arch rivals four days ago, McNamara is anticipating a much tighter affair with the junior Wallabies.

One of the things that strikes you [about Australia] is how good their defence is. How physical they are as a side. Very, very strong pack in particular.

"I think they’ve only conceded two tries over the course of their last three games. Between Fiji, New Zealand and Italy,” McNamara said.

“I think that gives an indication of the challenge that they’re going to pose. Their captain Fraser McReight is exceptionally strong over the ball. There’s going to be a few areas where we’re really going to have to be on top of our game if we want to come out on the right side of the result.”

Australia had 24 points to spare (36-12) in an accomplished triumph over Italy and with England expected to bounce back against the Azzurri, the race is on for top spot in the pool. While promising Munster scrum-half Craig Casey stood out in Ireland’s opening day victory, the form of his Australian counterpart has also provoked interest on these shores.

A native of the Cooley Peninsula in Louth, Michael McDonald moved to Perth with his parents and twin Andrew at the age of 13. Following an impressive debut in Australia’s successful U20 Oceania Championship campaign, the former Dundalk underage star has since established himself as a key figure in Jason Gilmore’s set-up.

IRELAND:

R Russell; A Kernohan, L Turner, S Moore, J Wren; J Flannery, C Casey; J Wycherley, D Tierney-Martin, T Clarkson; C Ryan, R Baird; D McCann, R Watters, J Hodnett.

Replacements: J McKee, M Milne, C Ward, D Adamson, N Murray, C Booth, T Ahern, C Reilly, B Healy, C Foley.

AUSTRALIA:

I Lucas; T Reilly, S Tupou, N Lolesio, M Nawaqanitawase; W Harrison, M McDonald; A Bell, L Lonergan, J Nasser; M Wood, T Hosea; H Wilson, F McReight, W Harris.

Replacements: J Cotton, B Abra, D Breen, R Van Nek, E Ha’angana, P Tafa, N Frost, C Tizzano, H Robertson, B Donaldson, S Tui, K Oates, J Walton.

More on this topic

Ramifications of Folau case could go far beyond rugby

Pint of plain changes hue in celebration of Union Cup

Hogg: ‘Saracens gave us the kick up the backside we needed’

Gareth Thomas criticises RFU's 'very feeble, weak response' after Folau and Vunipola controversy

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

The best moments from day 13 at the French Open

Hero's welcome for Katie Taylor as thousands turn out for Bray homecoming

The Declan Bogue Interview: ‘We plan to make it a parish feeling in the city’

UL Video series: It's time Ireland recognised the artistic and cultural merit of hurley makers like Willie Bulfin


Lifestyle

Weekend Food with Darina Allen: 'Ruffage' treats to whet your appetite

UL video series: The signing system giving those with intellectual disabilities a helping 'Lámh'

Review: Black Mirror, Season 5, Netflix

Three key George Nelson pieces for your vintage furniture collection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »