Eddie Jones blames Steve Borthwick’s ‘looking ahead’ comments for England slump

Eddie Jones believes England’s dramatic collapse in the Guinness Six Nations can be explained by Steve Borthwick’s overconfidence in looking ahead to a title decider against France before the tournament had begun.

Successive emphatic defeats to Scotland and Ireland have undone the progress made during a 12-Test winning run and turned the round-four appointment against Italy in Rome on March 7 into a game they dare not lose.

It is a very different scenario to the one Borthwick had envisioned when naming his Six Nations squad last month.

Eddie Jones (right) believes comments by Steve Borthwick (left) about a title decider against France were misguided (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“On March 14 in Paris, we want to be in a position entering that game where we can achieve what we’re all aiming to achieve,” the head coach said on January 23.

“We want England fans flooding across the Channel to Paris to watch the team in a massive encounter in the final round with the opportunity to achieve what we want.”

Jones, Borthwick’s predecessor as England boss, who was in charge from 2016-2022, questions whether the Rugby Football Union might have had an influence on the remarks.

“I’ll go back to the start of the Six Nations. I thought Steve made some very uncharacteristic comments about a title-decider against France, looking ahead,” Jones told the Rugby Unity podcast.

“Steve is the most pragmatic and intelligent coach you could meet, but to look ahead for any team is fraught with danger. We all know that.

“But sometimes the pressure comes so that the union, the RFU, wants to hear more. They want to entice the fans because they’re all hungry for money so they want fans support. So be bold, come out – someone has told him to do that.

“The players read everything, the wives read everything, the girlfriends read everything, the boyfriends read everything, they all read it.

“They hear that and they talk to them and they say, ‘We’ve got to get our tickets for France. Where are we staying? Where are we going to go the night before for dinner?’

“All of that happens and the slight psychological change you get in the team because of that, they start to look ahead.”

Jones insists that the 31-20 mauling at Murrayfield, in which England conceded an early 17-0 deficit, left a mental scar that was carried into the five-try rout by Ireland.

“They got caught on the hop against Scotland. The Scotland game against Wales shows that they were just caught on the hop,” Jones said.

“That was a one-off, but now that one-off has crept into their psyche. They’re disappointed about where they are and they’re all feeling a bit threatened now.

“How do you change it around? It takes leadership on and off the field.”