NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Protest outside Leinster House as Varadkar meets Trump in US

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 03:53 PM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Protesters carrying coffins draped with the flags of Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan have gathered outside Leinster House to urge Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to tell US president Donald Trump to stop invading other countries amid talk of a Venezuelan intervention.

President Donald Trump welcomes Leo Varadkar at the White House in Washington. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The small protest, which was organised by the Workers Party, took place at lunchtime on Thursday at the same time as Mr Varadkar was in the Oval Office in the White House.

In a statement outlining the reasoning for the protest, Workers Party councillor and European elections candidate Eilis Ryan said:

"As Leo Varadkar today meets US president Donald Trump in Washington DC, we wish to remind the Irish people and the Taoiseach of the murder and death caused by United States military aggression in countries like Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.

READ MORE

Trump threatens new EU tariffs as he confirms Irish trip

"If Trump's plans to topple [Venezuelan] president Nicolas Maduro succeed, we can be sure the same fate will fall to Venezuela - civil war, chaos and an enormous civilian death toll.

"Leo Varadkar should use today's meeting with Donald Trump not to go through the same old platitudes, but to unequivocally distance himself from the US government's de-stabilising, interventionist foreign policies, whether in Palestine, Iraq or Venezuela."

More on this topic

Trump threatens new EU tariffs as he confirms Irish trip

Leo Varadkar says sexuality should not be an issue in judging politicians

Leo Varadkar says fight to change society must continue

Taoiseach to meet Donald Trump in Washington today

More in this Section

Government says thoughts are with Bloody Sunday families on 'difficult and emotional day'

Miriam O'Callaghan sues over 'false' and 'malicious' Facebook skincare ads

Bloody Sunday families march ‘towards justice’

Fisherman taken to hospital after injury off Cork


Lifestyle

A Question of Taste: Kay Harte, Farmgate cafe

Learning Points: Jeers to alcohol abuse on St Patrick’s Day

The Professional Worrier: How to manage anxiety and home and at work

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »