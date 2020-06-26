Eamon Ryan feels a 'sense of responsibility' as Greens join Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in government

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said there is "a sense of responsibility" now on the party after 76% of members who voted backed the proposed programme for government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, paving the way for the new coalition.

Returning officers Mary Ryder and Cormac Manning announced that 76% of members voted yes and 24% voted no, meaning the two-thirds threshold required was reached.

A special sitting of the Dáil will now proceed tomorrow in Dublin's convention centre, where Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin will be voted in as the new Taoiseach.

Under the coalition deal, he will hold the role until December 2022 wherein it will be rotated and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar will return to the position.

The centre is being used to accommodate all 160 TDs in the Dail and for social distancing purposes.

The approval of the Green party of the deal comes after Fine Gael and Fianna Fail members earlier also gave their backing.

The leaders of all three parties are understood to be still finalising the shake-up of departments and which ministers will run them ahead of the vote for Taoiseach.

Speaking tonight after the historic Green members vote, Mr Ryan said there was a "sense of responsibility” on the party now and it had “a job to do”

He also pledged that the Greens would work with their coalition partners as well as the Opposition in the Dail, to tackle issues such as sustaining the environment.

“Without stable nature, there is no security for any of us,” said Mr Ryan

Deputy leader Catherine Martin said that some members would be disappointed with the outcome, including the 457 who voted no out of the total valid poll of 1,892.

She said the overriding goal of the Greens in government would be the “implementation of policies”.

“We will work every day to ensure this programme for government works for everyone,” she insisted.

Smiling Green parliamentarians were seen leaving Leinster House this evening as information came through of tallying of the vote.

Earlier, Fine Gael approved the proposed PfG by a margin of 80%-20% in their electoral college system.

Fianna Fáil approved the programme for government, by a margin of 74% to 26%.

