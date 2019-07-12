News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork set to reach for the stars as hotel plan unveiled

Cork set to reach for the stars as hotel plan unveiled
By Tommy Barker
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 06:42 AM

Plans for a 34-storey Cork city centre hotel, which would become Ireland’s tallest tower and twice the height of the 17-storey Elysian building, are finally revealed today by New York-based Irish developers.

The tower is part of a €150m development proposed for the city’s landmark Cork Harbour Commissioners site, and comes two years after the site’s c€5m sale was agreed by the Port of Cork.

After extensive pre-planning discussions with Cork City Council, the US-based, Kerry-born developers are set to lodge a formal planning application for a mixed-use development this month via their company, Tower Holdings Group. It goes on public display tomorrow.

There is a whole new design team involved since the project was initiated in 2017. It comprises international architects Gensler, and Irish designers Henry J Lyons, whose work is already rising up on Cork’s quaysides, and who last month submitted plans for a 26-storey build-to-rent ‘Built to Rent’ tower for Cork developers JCD, directly across the river’s south channel on Albert Quay.

Cork set to reach for the stars as hotel plan unveiled

In this latest Leeside ‘reach for the skies’, Tower Holdings already has full planning secured for a 15-storey, slender €20m Cork tower, The Prism, approved by An Bord Pleanála for a site near the city’s main bus station, 100m away from this pivotal harbour site.

Their new application is for a 240-bed hotel tower, with 25 serviced apartments, on the landmark port site, the epicentre of the city’s docklands redevelopment.

It comes after important alterations were made to earlier designs, including a height reduction from as many as 40 storeys, as well as moving the tower back from the very tip of the ‘island’ site where the Lee’s north and south channels meet.

Cork set to reach for the stars as hotel plan unveiled

Other elements of the overall plan include what’s billed as cultural uses, reflecting Cork port’s maritime and trading history; along with some offices; retail units including food and beverage outlets for local entrepreneurs in the Bonded Warehouse, which is a protected structure, and a sky bar and restaurant for panoramic dining at the very top.

READ MORE

Lofty ambitions: Plans revealed for country’s tallest tower

More on this topic

Lofty ambitions: Plans revealed for country’s tallest towerLofty ambitions: Plans revealed for country’s tallest tower

€2k prize on offer for Cork church's organ competition€2k prize on offer for Cork church's organ competition

Model Farm Road development site on a sale for mark-up of €2 millionModel Farm Road development site on a sale for mark-up of €2 million

We'll keep feel and vibe of docks setting, pledge O'Callaghan Properties after €47.5m Cork site dealWe'll keep feel and vibe of docks setting, pledge O'Callaghan Properties after €47.5m Cork site deal

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Political writer and barrister Noel Whelan dies aged 50Political writer and barrister Noel Whelan dies aged 50

Cost of running Houses of the Oireachtas increases by €22m Cost of running Houses of the Oireachtas increases by €22m

Belfast bonfire organisers urged to leave leisure centre siteBelfast bonfire organisers urged to leave leisure centre site

Psychiatric Nurses' Association members begin overtime ban in HSE disputePsychiatric Nurses' Association members begin overtime ban in HSE dispute


Lifestyle

It's somewhat ironic the Naval Service's commander spends most of his days on Haulbowline Island, just a stone's throw from Spike Island where three of his granduncles were interned in 1921 – and a fact he only found out two years ago.Spike Island exhibition shares stories of soldiers interned during War of Independence

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: My sister caught the Norry flu coming back from Lanzarote, and now she can’t pass Penneys

The Cope Foundation offers an employment support service which aims to connect young people who have intellectual disabilities with employers. Donal O’Keeffe meets three people who are benefitting from the scheme.'If I didn’t have Cope, I’d be so lost' - Coping well on transition into work

A new operatic piece devised by composer Brian Irvine and video designer Netia Jones tells the story of Rosemary Kennedy, writes Cathy Desmond.Tragic tale of the forgotten Rosemary Kennedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »