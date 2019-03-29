Teeling Whiskey wins big at World Whiskies Awards

Teeling Whiskey have won a top award for their 24 Years Old Vintage Reserve at the World Whiskies Awards 2019.

The spirit was named the World's Best Single Malt at this year's prestigious awards.

Teeling also picked up an award for the Best Irish Grain for their Single Grain whiskey.

Thrilled to announce that our 24 Year Old Single Malt has won World's Best Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards, making it the first Irish Whiskey to win the award! Read all about it on #TeelingTimes!https://t.co/gJIxMuXJyl pic.twitter.com/5Z2FtWDn33 — TeelingWhiskey (@TeelingWhiskey) March 29, 2019

The Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) congratulated Teeling Whiskey saying it is an "incredible achievement".

"It is testament to the quality and excellence of its whiskey range and the hard work and dedication of the team involved to produce this world-class Single Malt," said William Lavelle, Head of the IWA.

Irish Whiskey is leading on the world stage. This month, the CSO published final export data for 2018 showing that €654 million worth of Irish whiskey products (distillery-gate prices, not final retail price) were exported from the Republic of Ireland last year.

"This marked an increase of 13%, which confirms that the Irish whiskey renaissance shows no signs of abating."

Overall, five Irish whiskeys received honours at the awards.

World's Best Pot Still - The Temple Bar 14 Years Old Single Cask

World's Best Single Malt - Teeling Whiskey 24 Years Old Vintage Reserve

Best Irish Blended Limited Release - Teeling Whiskey Stout Cask

Best Irish Blended - Dunville's Irish Whiskey Dunville's Three Crowns Peated Whiskey

Best Irish Grain - Teeling Whiskey Single Grain