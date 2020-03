The Irish government’s €3.1 billion package to fight the spread of the coronavirus amounts to almost €630 per person -- making it four times bigger than Germany’s measures announced through March 9 and 30 times bigger than those of the US, according to calculations by Goodbody Stockbrokers. `

“These amounts are likely to change as the crisis develops, but it clearly shows how serious the Irish government is now taking the issue,” chief economist Dermot O’Leary said.