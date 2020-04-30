News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

ECB head Lagarde calls for Europe to do more to rescue their economies from the Covid-19 storm

ECB head Lagarde calls for Europe to do more to rescue their economies from the Covid-19 storm
Paul Gordon and Carolynn Look
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 07:10 PM

The ECB stepped up its response to the coronavirus crisis by cutting funding costs for banks, but refrained from boosting its bond-buying program and renewed its call on politicians to provide more fiscal support.

Hours after data showed the worst three-month contraction in a quarter-century of statistics, President Christine Lagarde warned that the eurozone economy could shrink as much as 15% in the second quarter and 12% over the full year.

The magnitude of the shock demands “an ambitious and coordinated” fiscal response, she said in a virtual press conference.

Finance ministers should “have a joint approach and show solidarity to those most affected by the crisis.”

Her comments reflect the EU’’s struggle to come up with a unified response. So far, most government action has been at the national level.

Leaders have asked the European Commission to devise a broader proposal by May 6, though its unclear how to resolve disagreements on whether aid should take the form of grants or loans.

Likewise, Germany and the Netherlands have led opposition to joint debt over fears they’ll end up with much of the bill.

The squabbling has unnerved investors, who fret that heavily indebted nations such as Italy will be tipped into a deeper crisis. The country’s credit rating was unexpectedly cut by Fitch this week.

Italian bond yields initially rose when the ECB announced that it will keep its pandemic bond-buying programme unchanged at €750bn.

They then fluctuated as investors digested the central bank’s other actions, which included de facto interest-rate cuts for its loans to banks.

The lowest rate on a targeted programme that gives banks incentives to lend to companies and households will fall to 50 basis points below the deposit rate, meaning they will be able to borrow for minus 1%.

The cost of a new non-targeted facility will be minus 0.25%.

“For today, it’s enough,” said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING in Frankfurt. “So much has been announced in the past six weeks.”

Bloomberg

READ MORE

Cork Chamber sets out plans for economic recovery

More on this topic

Doherty seeks Central Bank assurance on customer protectionDoherty seeks Central Bank assurance on customer protection

Central Bank spends €40,000 helping relocate senior executivesCentral Bank spends €40,000 helping relocate senior executives

Unauthorised lender using cloned registration numberUnauthorised lender using cloned registration number

Year-end deadline is set for new online payments security measuresYear-end deadline is set for new online payments security measures


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Central Bank

More in this Section

Former investment firm employee claims 'sham' redundancy in profit-share rowFormer investment firm employee claims 'sham' redundancy in profit-share row

Shares in Kerry Group defy renewed Covid-19 global stocks selloffShares in Kerry Group defy renewed Covid-19 global stocks selloff

60% of Dublin pub owners say they will go out of business if they stay closed into 202160% of Dublin pub owners say they will go out of business if they stay closed into 2021

Hire company sues An Post over van rental agreementHire company sues An Post over van rental agreement


Lifestyle

It’s now more important than ever to take care of your mental health.Yes, you can still experience burnout working from home

Food is served in a basket on a rope at this isolated eatery.A ‘social distancing’ restaurant for one is opening in a field in Sweden

Sinead Mooney presents and produces Playback on Saturday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1. She has been working in radio for the past 16 years, and is originally from Mayo.A Question of Taste: Sinead Mooney, RTÉ Radio 1

Facing down the blackened snarl of a outdoor cooking equipment abandoned last September? Kya deLongchamps shows us how to turn up the heatGet your barbecue in working order and be the master of the garden grill

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »