Search for Constance Marten’s baby ends in tragedy as remains found

A major search for the missing two-month-old child of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon has ended in tragedy as police announced they had found the remains of a baby.
Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police, who led the investigation, told reporters that remains were found in a wooded area.
The couple were arrested on Monday in Brighton after avoiding police for more than seven weeks but were without their child.
They refused to tell police where the baby was, sparking a massive hunt across a wide area of the Sussex countryside.
More than 200 officers and specialist search teams scoured the area around Stanmer Villas where the couple were finally caught after a tip-off from a member of the public.
They were arrested on suspicion of child neglect, and later on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.