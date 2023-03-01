Search for Constance Marten’s baby ends in tragedy as remains found

The remains were found in a wooded area
Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford (left) and Sussex Police Chief Superintendent James Collis have been updating the media on the major search for the baby. (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 19:05
Josh Payne, Margaret Davis and Ted Hennessey, PA

A major search for the missing two-month-old child of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon has ended in tragedy as police announced they had found the remains of a baby.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police, who led the investigation, told reporters that remains were found in a wooded area.

The couple were arrested on Monday in Brighton after avoiding police for more than seven weeks but were without their child.

Search teams have been scouring a 90-mile square area of the Sussex countryside looking for the missing baby. (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

They refused to tell police where the baby was, sparking a massive hunt across a wide area of the Sussex countryside.

More than 200 officers and specialist search teams scoured the area around Stanmer Villas where the couple were finally caught after a tip-off from a member of the public.

They were arrested on suspicion of child neglect, and later on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

