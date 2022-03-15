Ukraine: What happened today, Tuesday, March 15?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now seen a 20th day of fighting.

Here are some of today's main developments.

Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv as a series of strikes hit a residential area. READ MORE

US President Joe Biden is to meet with Nato and EU leaders in Brussels next week in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine, the White House said. READ MORE

New US sanctions are targeting more individuals in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power structure, including tougher penalties against the leader of Kremlin-allied Belarus and his family.

In a live address to Western leaders this morning, Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelenskyy warned the Russian “war machine” will target them if it is not stopped. READ MORE

An Irish journalist working for Fox News has been killed in Ukraine after the vehicle he was travelling in was struck by incoming fire, the US broadcaster said. READ MORE

Japanese and US marines have undergone their first airborne landing and combat training together near Mount Fuji as the two allies strengthen military cooperation amid growing maritime activity by China and Russia in the regional seas. READ MORE

Chinese officials have said the government’s stance on the Ukraine conflict is “completely objective, impartial and constructive”, and repeated accusations that the US is spreading misinformation over reports Beijing has responded positively to a Russian request for military supplies. READ MORE

The European Union has imposed sanctions on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich as part of a new package of measures targeting Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s close allies. READ MORE

Ireland will take in up to 500 Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Moldova, the Government has announced. READ MORE

A live evening news programme on Russia’s state television channel has been interrupted by a person who walked into the studio holding a poster protesting the war in Ukraine. READ MORE

What happened in Ukraine today?

Russia stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv on Tuesday, smashing apartments and a subway station, while civilians in 2,000 cars fled Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor in what was believed to be the biggest evacuation yet from the desperately besieged seaport.

On the diplomatic front, another round of talks began between Russia and Ukraine via video, and the leaders of three European Union countries — including Poland, a NATO member on Ukraine’s doorstep — planned a visit to the embattled capital in a bold show of support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

With the number of people driven from the country by the war eclipsing 3 million, l arge explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes, as Russia’s assault on the capital appeared to become more systematic and edged closer to the city center.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said barrages hit four multi-story buildings in the city and killed dozens of people. The shelling ignited a huge fire in a 15-story apartment building and spurred a frantic rescue effort.

The strikes, carried out of the 20th day of Russia’s invasion, targeted a western district of Kyiv, disrupting a relative calm that returned after an initial advance by Moscow’s forces was stopped in the early days of the war.

The UN said close to 700 civilians in Ukraine have been confirmed killed, with the true figure probably much higher.

What has gone in Ireland?

Ireland will take in up to 500 Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Moldova, the Government has announced.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, the Taoiseach said more than 6,600 people have arrived here from Ukraine and the Government is working to secure hotel and B&B accommodation and are sifting through the thousands of offers which have been made by the general public.

The Department of Housing has slammed as “abhorrent” an attempt by a landlord to entice women fleeing the war in Ukraine into a sex-for-rent arrangement.

It comes after the Irish Examiner discovered a property in Clare being offered for free to a “slim Ukrainian” woman, with an expectation of sex.

Pierre Zakrzewski. Picture: FOX News/PA Wire

The Taoiseach has paid tribute to an Irish photographer who was killed in Ukraine after the vehicle he was travelling in was struck by incoming fire, Fox News said.

Pierre Zakrzewski had been travelling with reporter Benjamin Hall when the incident occurred.

Earlier, the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has sent to the Foreign Affairs Department a list of Irish companies which she claims continue to trade with Russia.

Larysa Gerasko said she has asked the department to urge the companies to cut their trade and economic relationships with Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Ukraine are at risk of being overwhelmed as the war intensifies with an urgent need for targeted and ongoing medical aid, a Ukrainian doctor working in Ireland said.

Dr Kateryna Kachurets is part of Medical Help Ukraine, a group of doctors from the now war-torn country working in Ireland across hospitals and primary care in Cork, Limerick, and Dublin.