Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine while working with Fox News

Fox News photographer Pierre Zakrzewski has been killed in Ukraine after the vehicle he was travelling in with reporter Benjamin Hall was struck by incoming fire, the US broadcaster said.

Mr Hall has been in hospital since the incident which took place on Monday, as the pair were newsgathering in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, the network said.

As a war photographer, Mr Zakrzewski, an Irish citizen, had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, according to a memo sent to Fox employees by Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski," she said.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Ms Scott said.

Fox News president and executive editor Jay Wallace added: "Pierre was a constant in all of our international coverage. I, like countless others, always felt an extra sense of reassurance when arriving on the scene and seeing him with camera in hand.

"The legacy of his positive spirit, boundless energy and eye for the story will carry on."

Mr Zakrzewski is the second journalist killed in Ukraine in two days.

Brent Renaud, a documentary filmmaker and another veteran of covering war zones, died on Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

Deeply disturbed and saddened by the killing of Irish citizen and journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and one of his colleagues today.



My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists.



We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on #Ukraine. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 15, 2022

Speaking following the death of Mr Zakrzewski, Micheál Martin said that he is "deeply disturbed and saddened" by the killing of the 55-year-old.

"My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists."