Moldova, which borders Ukraine, has found its services under extreme pressure as more than 325,000 Ukrainians have arrived there
Cabinet to discuss plan to give refuge to 500 Ukrainians from Moldova

A boy crosses a checkpoint at the Moldova-Ukraine border near the town of Palanca. Ireland has said it will take 2% of all displaced people, which could end up being over 100,000 refugees.  Photo: Nikolay Doychinov/AFP via Getty Images

Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 12:13
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Cabinet will this afternoon discuss a plan that would see 500 Ukrainian refugees taken in from Moldova.

The incorporeal meeting will see Ministers dial in from across the globe, with an update on the situation in Ukraine the only item on the agenda.

This will see the Moldovan plan discussed, with EU countries being asked to take people directly from the Ukrainian neighbour. One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldovan services are said to be under "extreme pressure" from the numbers fleeing west from Russia's invasion. 

Moldova has taken in more than 325,000 Ukrainians since the war broke out three weeks ago. Ireland, for comparison, has taken around 6,500, though that number will grow in the coming days.

It is understood that St Patrick's week has thrown up a problem for departments finding accommodation for refugees as many hotels in Dublin are fully booked. This "pinch point", sources said, will ease after the weekend.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that there was an acknowledgement that states that border Ukraine are being asked to carry more of the fall-out from the conflict.  Ireland has said it will take 2% of all displaced people, which could end up being over 100,000 refugees. 

To pay for their housing and services, the Government is considering re-allocating a €4bn Covid contingency. Cabinet will be updated on the wider situation in Ukraine and will discuss the cost of the €100 subsidy for hauliers announced on Friday.

Ukraine ambassador: Up to 80,000 refugees could come to Ireland

