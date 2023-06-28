Rory Delap named as Robbie Keane's assistant head coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv

Former Republic of Ireland fitness coach Andy Liddell has also joined Keane's coaching staff.
Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 16:56
Andrew Horgan

Robbie Keane has appointed his former Republic of Ireland teammate Rory Delap as his assistant head coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Maccabi Tel Aviv announced on Wednesday afternoon that they had made several key appointments for Keane’s back-room staff, one of which is Delap, who will also be joined by former Ireland fitness coach Andy Liddell and former Middlesbrough senior analyst Phillip Hudson.

The club also confirmed that Keane’s assistant manager and goalkeeping coach will be named at a later stage.

Delap joins Maccabi from Championship side Stoke City where he worked between 2018-2023 as first team coach and development coach. After retiring with more than 600 appearances across the English Leagues at Stoke City, Southampton, Derby County, Sunderland, Carlisle, Barnsley, Burton and the Republic of Ireland – Delap turned his attention to coaching.

Read More

John Fallon: Keane a master at playing the game on his terms

He joined Derby County’s Youth Academy in 2014 and in four years worked his way up as the Lead Coach of the U18’s and U21’s.

Liddell was Ireland’s fitness coach between 2019 and 2020 and worked with Keane during Mick McCarthy's second reign in charge of the national side.

More in this section

James Maddison file photo James Maddison due for Spurs medical to seal £40m move from Leicester
England Training and Press Conference - Trafford Training Centre Man City drop out of Declan Rice race after Arsenal make improved £105m bid
Vera Pauw 26/6/2023 Vera Pauw names 23-player Ireland squad for Women's World Cup
<p>IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw pictured during a press conference after the World Cup squad was named, at the UCD Bowl, Dublin. Pic: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Wire</p>

'Worst day of my career' - Vera Pauw on shattering World Cup dreams

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd