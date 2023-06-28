John Fallon: Keane a master at playing the game on his terms

WITH the agility of one of his trademark somersaults, Robbie Keane parked the political angle to his first permanent managerial job yesterday.

Ireland’s record goalscorer always possessed a knack of seeing around corners and he knew what to expect at a press conference following his confirmation as Maccabi Tel Aviv boss.

Keane revealed this was the first of many opportunities he’s accepted to go it alone, raising the question as to why he’d decide to do so in the country enmeshed in political strife.

Israel’s reputation, to many, as an apartheid state given the oppression of the Palestinian populace makes Keane guilty by association.

Already, Keane has been shipping flak, with justice action groups joined by Sinn Fein TD Chris Andrews, their spokesman for sport, in openly condemning him for joining forces with the country’s most successful club — historically at least.

Distress that Keane needed to contort, reminiscent of those days when a feign here or jink there released him from the rockiest of crevasses on the pitch.

He opted to go further than Eddie Howe’s prevarications when levelled with similar criticism about Newcastle United’s ownership stake by a Saudi state derided for its record on human rights.

“I don’t want to get into politics,” affirmed Keane today from the top table,

“This is the last time I will say it. I’m here as a football man and someone that loves the game. I will certainly just focus on that but thanks for your question.”

The stare and tone that accompanied the answer showed Keane meant business. Cutting off the awkward question at the pass will create some initial space, albeit the noise from outside will amplify.

He’s used to drowning that out, is Keane, most recently on the controversial topic of his FAI salary, This was a warped Irish political story of a football variety, one whereby he, as assistant manager received a contract from the FAI’s John Delaney in 2018 two years longer than his boss, Mick McCarthy.

No additional logic other than the chief executive’s classic ‘it’ll be alright on the night’ approach applied, particularly as McCarthy’s preordained successor, only rightly, secured written assurances of autonomy over his backroom staff.

When the succession plan was activated, Delaney was no longer around to unearth his golden compromise, and the fine mess soon became a public relations disaster the new FAI could have done without.

Stephen Kenny’s resistance towards continuity was matched by Keane’s defiance, adamant he’d done nothing wrong.

That neither then chief executive Gary Owens or Kenny himself had the manners to inform Keane directly only served to entrench his position. That smooth talker Niall Quinn, sidekick of Owens, couldn’t even calm his former strike partner. Of all the ironies, it was another prominent attacking member of the 2002 World Cup squad, who Kenny had bequeathed Keane’s former No 3 role to.

Laying the onus squarely on the FAI to source an alternative post, initial hopes of a resolution receded as weeks dragged into months. So much so that Keane was paid his annual salary, which started at €250,000, right up to contract completion in July of last year.

Keane may have won the financial battle but the court of public opinion was split.

Here was a football organisation bailed out by the taxpayer, burdened by debts of €65m, and a wealthy former Premier League player, who’d commanded transfer fees of €40m, was earning money for being idle.

Keane chose to keep his counsel. Gone were the sprinkling of PR gigs he was partial too, with his appearances before microphones and cameras scarce.

Clearly, on those rare occasions, boundaries around the topics discussed were set.

Indeed, it was the man of the moment, Ryan Turbridy, who managed to elicit the only reference from Keane on the standoff six weeks on from the FAI’s decision.

Asked if he could shed light on the situation during a Covid-enforced remote interview on RTÉ’s Late Late Show, the poacher said: “There’s nothing on that at the moment, to be honest, but I’ll certainly come on and chat about it in the future.”

That future is three years forth and still not a syllable from the man himself about a chapter of a storied career which nobody emerges from with a shred of consolation.

Jonathan Hill, permanent successor of Owens, offered the impression that loose talk while the contract ticked down was outlawed. “I had agreed with Robbie not to talk publicly about his contract — those conversations will stay between us.”

Silence is golden and, given Keane’s latest stonewalling, the pace he operates in the game he’s immersed in will remain on his terms.

Mother of all farewells sends Denise on her way to Oz

Denise O’Sullivan will join up with the Ireland squad today after a mammoth World Cup farewell party in her neighbourhood of Knocknaheeny.

Relatives, friends and former football coaches assembled at her Courtown Park estate to send the diminutive midfielder on her way into camp ahead of their trip to Australia on July 8.

O’Sullivan is one of the final players into Vera Pauw’s basecamp following her commitments with North Carolina Courage, where the captain has overseen their rise to second in the NWSL table.

Denise O'Sullivan's World Cup send-off, at her home in Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork. Pic: Jim Coughlan

Well-wishers of all ages turned out, with a queue of autograph and selfie hunters forming on the green where the stylish playmaker honed her skills on her way to becoming a global star.

Representatives of her former club Nufarm and Wilton United were present, joined by members of the St Mary’ club, the same name of the school on the hill she graced and made proud.

One of 10 children to Nuala and the late John O’Sullivan, all of Denise’s siblings were present for the parting.

They won’t have to wait long, for a battalion of her followers will make their way to Tallaght Stadium on Thursday week for the final friendly against France.

O’Sullivan has been front and centre in Ireland teams of all ages, but a major senior tournament is the one stage she’s missed out on. That’ll all change against co-hosts Australia on July 20 and she’s primed for action backed by the Leeside masses.

Representation deficit for women’s sector at top table

Members of the FAI board must have swallowed hard on their chicken wings during last week’s international awards when former board member Niamh O’Donoghue slated governance from the top table.

As a pioneer for the women’s game stretching back over 40 years, the association opted to fete the stalwart, only to be told home truths about the emphasis or otherwise on the sector.

O’Donoghue was happy to embrace the watershed of World Cup qualification, yet couldn’t allow the occasion pass without calling out what she perceives as a missed opportunity.

“I have some of that progress has been eroded in the last few years in terms of the position of women’s football within the structure of the FAI,” she said.

“I think that’s been a mistake which I’m sure will be remedied in time.”

Let’s see. While the FAI is progressing towards the mandatory five female directors by nominating Maeve McMahon as the fourth this week, there is no dedicated director among the 12 for the women’s sector.

Moreover, the Women’s FAI (WFAI), which O’Donoghue was Chairperson of, was disbanded during the governance overhaul, transferring the responsibility of administering the girls and women’s game to the Schoolboy/girls FAI (SFAI) and provincial organisations. Not all changes within the new, modernised FAI have been edifying.

