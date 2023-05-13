Forest frustrate Chelsea to earn precious point

CHELSEA 2 (Sterling 51, 58)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2 (Awoniyi 13, 62)

RAHEEM STERLING showed he can be the 'killer' in attack that Frank Lampard wants at Chelsea, but the England forward's two goals were nullified by a brace from Nottingham Forest's in-form Nigerian Taiwo Awoniyi.

Both players scored twice and both teams earned a point, which has more value for Forest as it leaves them three points above the relegation zone with two games to play.

Chelsea are pretty much stuck in mid-table, and unlikely to finish higher than 11th, with games against Manchester City, United and Newcastle to come.

Their season has been a huge disappointment under big-spending new owners, and Lampard, their third manager of the campaign, has inherited a problem that has dogged them since last summer. Poor in defence and struggling in attack, little has gone right for them. Only three teams have scored fewer goals than their total of 36, but at least Sterling got back on the scoresheet in league football for the first time since New Year's Day.

He scored twice in the space of seven minutes early in the second half to put Chelsea ahead, after Awoniyi had given Forest an early lead following a dreadful blunder from Edouard Mendy, back in goal for the Blues for the first time in six months.

And it was Nigerian striker Awoniyi who rescued a point for Forest with a second headed goal in the 68th minute, as Chelsea's poor defending cost them all three points once again.

Lampard defended his decision to recall Mendy for the first time since November, despite the Ivorian's error in the 13th minute, when he was slow to leave his line as Renan Lodi fired in a cross from the left. With centre-backs Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile already jumping for the ball, Mendy was late to the party and failed to get to the ball ahead of Awoniyi, who had the simple task of heading it into an unguarded goal.

Forest were good value for their lead at half-time, with Chelsea failing to really stretch Keylor Navas in the visiting goal. Sterling was sent through on goal by a long ball forward from Enzo Fernandez, but the England man's shot lacked conviction and was well blocked by Joe Worrall.

The Costa Rican's only save of the half came when Joao Felix flicked a header towards the far corner but Navas got across to hold the ball comfortably. A few minutes later the half-time whistle was met with some booing from home supporters.

But they were cheering when Sterling's quick double put Chelsea ahead within 13 minutes of the restart. His first, in the 51st minute, owed a lot to the surging run and cutback from the right by Trevoh Chalobah, giving Sterling a simple sbot from ten yards. Even then it took a deflection to take the ball past Navas. His second goal was much better, a return to the Sterling of old. Serge Aurier's mistake in the centre-circle gave the ball to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who fed Sterling. The forward ran into the left-side of the penalty area, cut back inside a sliding challenge from Felipe and curled his shot into the far corner of goal.

“We need to be killers at the top end of the pitch, and Raheem showed he is that today. But we have not had enough of it.

“He's been a regular scorer in the Premier League and for his country, and showed that brilliance today with his second goal. I'm very happy for him.”

Forest have the worst away record in the top flight, and might have folded, but manager Steve Cooper was impressed by the way they fought back. When the Chelsea defence failed to clear a long throw in the 62nd minute, Orel Mangala chipped forward a clever pass that allowed Awonmiyi to head home from close range. A VAR check failed to find a suspected offside offence and the goal stood.

“I was pleased with the reaction of the players, who might have thought 'here we go again' when Chelsea went ahead. Our away record is what it is, but I have never had to question their resilience or mentality.” Both sides had chances to win it. Danilo flashed a fearsome volley just wide from 25 yards, and Sterling headed Thiago Silva's cross over the bar from close range.

The point Forest earned means they are now sitting three points clear of Leeds in the relegation zone, with two games to play. “It could prove to be a valuable point, but we have to make sure of it,” added Cooper.

CHELSEA: Mendy 5; Chalobah 7, Silva 6, Badiashile 6; Gallagher 6, Fernandez 7, Kovacic 6 (Loftus-Cheek 44), Hall 6; Madueke 6 (Ziyech 73), Felix 6 (Havertz 73), Sterling 7

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 3-4-2-1 Navas 7; Worrall 7, Felipe 7, Niakhate 6; Aurier 5, Mangala 6, Danilo 7 (Toffolo 89), Lodi 7; Yates 6 (Kouyate 85), Gibbs-White 8; Awoniyi 7 (Johnson 81)

Ref: Paul Tierney 9/10