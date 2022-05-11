Toothless Everton let two points slip as Watford end woeful home run

Watford 0 Everton 0

Everton bumbled closer to Premier League survival with a point from a shocker of a contest at already-relegated Watford which was every bit as poor as the scoreline suggests.

News that Leeds had already lost at home to Chelsea to remain firmly stuck in that last available relegation slot might explain some of the absence of urgency late on from Frank Lampard's side.

The league table shows they are now two points ahead of Leeds with a game in hand. Burnley are also below the Toffees but Lampard and Co also became the first team to fail to score in the league this season at Watford, who were pleased to stop a losing home streak at 11.

In short, being only slightly better than Watford is hardly anything to shout about. This remains one of the worst Everton sides in living memory, and certainly the poorest of the 21st Century.

The Hornets caused quite the stir before kick-off by poaching Rob Edwards from Forest Green Rovers as their new manager for 2022-23.

Rovers owner Dale Vince eviscerated both Watford and the Welshman in the media for negotiating behind his back, insisting "if there's any karma they'll languish in the Championship and we'll meet them there in a few years' time." If so don't expect Edwards to be present though, Watford get through three managers a season.

Roy Hodgson, this year's third pick at Vicarage Road, had been busy himself beforehand, mainly trying to wriggle out of applauding Crystal Palace fans but not Watford's at the weekend. Injuries also forced him to put four teenagers on the bench.

The door was certainly open for Everton to lift themselves to the brink of safety, especially as Watford's home record was record-breakingly awful.

Lampard's side didn't look that bothered about taking control early on, although ex-Hornet Richarlison saw a shot on the turn deflected behind. Watford stretched them at the other end too, with Mason Holgate booked for too strong a challenge on Ken Sema.

Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi were the Toffees' stand-out performers of the opening exchanges, with both getting into decent positions on the right but there was no end product. Finally the pair combined but Gordon's volley was always arrowing skywards.

It was a similar story at the other end just before the break when Watford's ex-Evertonian Dan Gosling scooped over from just inside the box. There was just enough time for Samuel Kalu to have another go, this time from a free-kick, but the half-time whistle went with neither goalkeeper required to make a save.

Jordan Pickford had to come racing off his line early in the second period however, to prevent Edo Kayambe sending Joao Pedro in on goal. Moussa Sissoko then headed just wide of the England keeper's left-hand post from a free-kick.

Suddenly Ben Foster was involved at the other end, sticking up a glove to keep out Richarlison's poke, which had taken a deflection off defender Christian Kabasele. Hopes were rising that there might actually be a goal.

Everton fans seemed unconcerned about the lack of quality on display, singing lustily in a packed away end. The home areas, in contrast, contained plenty of empty seats.

The away contingent almost had something to shout about just after the hour mark when Iwobi slipped Demarai Gray in only for the former Leicester man to fire across goal and agonisingly wide.

Richarlison was coming in for plenty of rough treatment from his former employers but referee Mike Dean, in one of his final Premier League fixtures, was content with what he saw even if the Brazilian wasn't.

Michael Keane was the next Evertonian to go close, forcing Foster into a save with a header from a corner, but Gray was off target again sooner after, this time from distance.

Everton sent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Gray with 15 minutes remaining. Watford fans had found their voice by then, singing either 'we've got the ball', 'we've lost the ball' or 'we'll win it back'. A little good humour can go a long way in adversity. Let's hope there will still be some left by the time Edwards takes over.

As for Everton, they have home games with Brentford and Crystal Palace with which to complete the job before a season to pretend never happened ends at Arsenal.

Watford (4-3-3): Foster 7; Ngakia 6, Kabasele 6, Samir 6, Masina 6; Sissoko 6, Kayembe 7 (Etebo 89, 3), Gosling 6; Sema 7, Pedro 6, Kalu 6 (Cathcart 86, 4).

Subs not used: Bachmann, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Morris, Cukur, Blake, Grieves.

Everton (3-4-2-1): Pickford 6; Coleman 6, Keane 6, Holgate 6; Iwobi 7, Doucoure 6, Delph 6 (Allan 81, 4), Mykolenko 6; Gordon 7, Gray 6 (Calvert-Lewin 77, 4); Richarlison 6.

Subs not used: Begovic, Kenny, Gomes, Davies, Branthwaite, Rondon, Alli.

Referee: Mike Dean 6.