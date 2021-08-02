Dean Henderson misses Manchester United training camp with effects of Covid-19

Dean Henderson misses Manchester United training camp with effects of Covid-19

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson will miss the club’s training camp in Scotland due to the after-effects of Covid-19 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 19:10
Carl Markham

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United’s training camp in Scotland due to the after-effects of contracting Covid-19.

The 24-year-old was forced to withdraw from England’s Euro 2020 squad with a hip injury and although he has since recovered from that, contracting coronavirus last month has resulted in a minor set-back to his pre-season plans.

“Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United’s Scotland training camp while he continues his recovery from prolonged fatigue after contracting a Covid-19 infection three weeks ago,” said a club statement.

“He is expected to be training again soon.”

Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, whose long-established run as number one is under serious threat from Henderson, did join up with the squad at the camp in Scotland on Monday following his post-Euros break.

De Gea started 36 matches last season and Henderson 25 but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to be leaning towards preferring the latter for the start of the new campaign.

New signing Tom Heaton and Lee Grant have played in United’s warm-up matches so far.

More in this section

Bohemains v F91 Dudelange - UEFA Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round Second Leg Bohemians bracing for ultimate test against Greek giants PAOK
Canada shock fancied USA to reach Olympic football final Canada shock fancied USA to reach Olympic football final
Premier League Package 2021 - 2022 Harry Kane fails to report for pre-season Covid-19 tests at Tottenham
man utd#manchester united#premier league#covid-19place: uk
Shamrock Rovers v Slovan Bratislava - UEFA Champions League First Qualifying Round Second Leg

Celtic bid for Liam Scales could be League of Ireland record

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up