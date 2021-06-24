Football rumours: Manchester United bid £72million for Jadon Sancho. Messi still undecided

Manchester United have made Borussia Dortmund an offer for Jadon Sancho, reports the Sun. The paper says the Old Trafford club have bid £72million for the England winger, but they are prepared to pay as much as £80m. United have spent more than a year pursuing the 21-year-old, who was a youth player with rivals Manchester City, and are reportedly confident they are close to getting their man.

The Daily Mail says representatives for Everton’s James Rodriguez are offering the Colombia international to clubs across Europe. Injuries hampered the 29-year-old during his season at Goodison Park, with his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti a rare positive during the playmaker’s disappointing campaign. Ancelotti has left Merseyside for Real Madrid, who are reportedly among possible destinations for Rodriguez, along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Napoli.