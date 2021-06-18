Billy Gilmour the star of Scotland Bravehearts’ Wembley stand

Steve Clarke’s men did not quite match the heroics of those Scotland teams who had triumphed at Wembley in 1967, ‘77, ‘81 or ‘99, but this was, given the disparity between riches on and off the pitch, a moral victory just as richly deserved and loudly celebrated by a joyous Tartan Army.

At the final whistle, after an exhausting evening that showed what can be achieved by a Braveheart spirit and real sense of teamwork, Scotland left to a standing ovation from their noisy fans, with their first point of Euro 2020, knowing they were not second-best to an England team who were hugely disappointing.

David Marshall has become an internet meme after becoming entangled in his net when Partrick Schick’s long-range goal went past him from 50 yards last Monday, but England could not put the ball past him from five yards at Wembley, and Gareth Southgate’s men were booed off at the end of a night that represented at least one step backwards after appearing to be going forward when they beat Croatia last weekend.

This was back to the cautious, stodgy England of tournaments past, failing to make the most of their exciting array of young talent and barely creating a single opening for their one world-class player, Harry Kane. When the England captain was replaced by Marcus Rashford 15 minutes from the end, he had the look of frustration that he has shown so many times this season while playing for an underperforming Tottenham Hotspur.

Minutes later, at the other end of the scale and opposite end of the pitch, young Billy Gilmour was also replaced, but this time to a standing ovation.

The build-up to this game started in November 2019 when it was decided that the 115th and latest incarnation of the oldest fixture in international football would be played at Wembley. Little did Uefa know that it would be delayed a year, but the buzz has been inescapable.

What no-one expected, however, was Clarke throwing Gilmour into the heat of battle for his first start. The diminutive midfielder is only seven days out of his teens, but has already shown in Chelsea colours that he is not daunted by the big occasion, and they don’t come much bigger than this for those north and south of Hadrian’s Wall.

Gilmour was not only a bundle of energy, but he showed maturity beyond his years to keep his head and pick his passes, barely giving the ball away. And it was not as if he was given any allowences for his age inexperience, with even Mason Mount getting stuck into his Chelsea team-mate at times.

Gilmour gave as good as he got in what was a bad-tempered and bitty open period. It was apparent from the start that an appetite for aggression would be advantageous, as the game kicked off in classic British summer conditions – wet, windy, and chilly.

The opening 10 minutes or so was just like a classic derby, whether you pick Celtic v Rangers, Manchester United v City, or Spurs v Arsenal. Tackles flew in, tempers flared, and referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz must have wondered if he had drawn the short straw. It was perhaps a surprise he only made one booking in a feisty first half; Aston Villa’s John McGinn, who had clattered Kane in the opening minutes and eventually kicked one Englishman too many.

By that stage, Scotland had started to get on top and were somewhat unfortunate not to go into half time in the lead. Clarke had told his men to be as bold as his team selection, and their willingness to get forward quickly and in numbers meant Scotland had more goalscoring chances than a strangely cautious England, who did not show any sense of urgency until it was too late. True, they went closest to opening the scoring when John Stones thumped a header against the post when he should have scored, but Scotland had more and better chances, particularly in the first half, when Che Adams and Stephen O’Donnell were denied by blocks and saves.

Kane, by contrast, barely got a sniff of a chance, starved of supply and often ploughing a lone furrow up front. How he must have wished for the delivery of Robertson or Kieran Tierney, who linked so well down Scotland’s left.

Raheem Sterling, England’s matchwinner against Croatia, was back to his most frustrating, failing to control the ball in the final third or picking the wrong pass. Phil Foden showed the odd glimpse of Gazza-esque skill to match his hair but rarely threatened and, like Kane, was withdrawn long before the end. Foden’s replacement by Jack Grealish brought a huge roar, and the Villa man did his best to open up a tiring Scotland.

Gilmour looked shattered when he was taken off. Scotland fans still had time to celebrate his name once more after the final whistle when he was named man of the match — and few would disagree.