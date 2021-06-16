Roy Keane: Once a captain, always a captain

Roy Keane, footballer star, no-nonsense pundit, and ... fashion trendsetter?

Keane, in his role of pundit on ITV Euro 2020 coverage, set social media alight last night.

Or more precisely, his jumper did.

The former Manchester United captain's top - believed to be a Thom Browne arm stripe cashmere crew knit - attracted the attention of fellow pundit Ian Wright during the broadcast of France's 1-0 win over Germany.

Referencing the eye-catching stripes along the left arm, Wright laughed: "Roy had to keep his armband on his jumper... letting us know he's the captain."

Some on social media theorized that it was a ploy against Keane's old Arsenal nemesis, Patrick Vieira, who was also working on the programme. The two clashed on a regular basis during their playing days.

One fan on twitter noted: "Roy Keane wears four captain's armbands to show Patrick Vieira who is in charge."

Another added: "What a power move against Vieira."

While another pointed out: "I like how Roy Keane's got a captain's armband printed on his pullover just to show everybody who's the boss."