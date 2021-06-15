Defence stands up to scrutiny as France up and running in Euro 2020

It is the attacking talent in France’s squad which makes them favourites to win Euro 2020 but their opening victory in the Group of Death was earned by the defensive ability of Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, and N’Golo Kante — and that may strengthen their claim even further.

A 1-0 triumph over a disappointing Germany means France can be confident of progressing through the most difficult group in the draw, but the heroes of the night were not the usual suspects. An own goal from Mats Hummels earned them three points and although all eyes were on Kylian Mbappe to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps and light up the Euros — after the Portuguese scored twice against Hungary earlier in the day — it was those at the back who really did the job.

That’s not to say those defensive players are low profile. Centre-back Varane is one of the most wanted players in the world as his contract ends at Real Madrid, with rumours that he has turned down Manchester United in favour of a move back home to PSG. And defensive midfielder Kante really should be considered as one of the best in the world in any position. When you consider he has already won the Champions League with Chelsea this year, he could be a serious contender to be considered up there with the very best if France can go all the way.

France's Presnel Kimpembe, front, and Lucas Hernandez before the game. Picture: Matthias Schrader

It will still be Ronaldo who grabs the headlines following the opening fixtures of Group F, of course, after his two goals against Hungary earlier in the day, his 10th and 11th in European tournament finals, made him the greatest goalscorer in Euros history.

But France’s strikers showed different qualities, defending and pressing with relentless energy right until the final whistle, whilst Paul Pogba produced an influential performance in midfield as Germany were frustrated.

Even so, there was a sense that Didier Deschamps’ men barely moved out of second gear as they eased to victory, leaving plenty in the locker.

Mbappe, who in many people’s opinion is the natural successor to Ronaldo’s crown, showed only glimpses of his ability, and didn’t have luck on his side in the key moments.

He beat several players inside the German area and casually curled the ball home in the second half, but saw it ruled out for offside, and then sent up Benzema for a late goal on the break which was also ruled out.

That means it is Ronaldo 2 Mbappe 0 so far in the race for iconic status at Euro 2020. But if France can defend as well as this, they will be extremely difficult to beat for different reasons — whilst Germany’s hopes of a glorious farewell for coach Joachim Low are already looking thin.