'Pretty underwhelming' — Farrell unimpressed by 'poor' Ireland's win over Fiji

Andy Farrell pulled no punches with his assessment of Ireland’s performance in making hard work of defeating 14-man Fiji 35-17 at Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Head coach Farrell had made nine changes and one positional switch to the team which had started the previous week’s 19-16 win over world champions South Africa to kick off the November homestand in Dublin. Ireland did continue their winning run this autumn and have a chance to close out a highly successful 2022 with another victory when Australia visit the Aviva next Saturday.

Yet their performance to first concede a try inside the opening three minutes, then fail to build on a 21-7 lead between the 25th and 60th minutes, when Fiji had conceded two yellow cards and lost flanker Albert Tuisue to a 45th-minute red card, represented a slip from the benchmark the national team had set for themselves with a Six Nations Triple Crown last spring and a historic series victory in New Zealand in July.

“I thought we was off, I thought we was poor,” Farrell said in his post-match television interview and he continued the theme in the media conference that followed having first congratulated Tadhg Furlong on captaining Ireland for the first time in the absence of Johnny Sexton as well as debutants Jeremy Loughman, Jack Crowley and Cian Prendergast.

“Like always, as we should be, any Test match win should be celebrated, especially when you've got three lads making their debut and Tadhg captaining the side for the first time.

“So, delighted that they are able to celebrate in the proper way with their families. It's such a momentous occasion for them. But for us, as far as the performance is concerned, pretty underwhelming.

“I suppose when you look back and you analyse a performance like that, you'll get plenty of learnings out of it.

“But for Fiji, being down to 13 men, obviously with the red card and a couple of yellow cards, and the penalty count being 14-10 in our favour, we should have been a lot more clinical than we was.

“And I think that's the moral of the story. We got into their 22 time and time again, and yes because of illegalities or the stop/start nature, we lost our flow but we wasn't clinical enough by any stretch of the imagination.”

Farrell refused to allay any blame on the absence of injured frontline stars including captain Sexton, full-back Hugo Keenan, and last week’s man of the match Josh van der Flier or the fact it had been an 1pm kick-off due to broadcasting schedules.

“No excuse whatsoever because we are a squad and we have all been in camp the same length of time, and we are all learning together and yeah, no, there are no excuses there in that regard.

“We have been pretty good of late starting well and our start obviously wasn't the best. You fast forward to the last play of the game, us kicking the ball out against 14 men with the scrum ready to play when the game is already won probably sums the game up.”

Ireland have more injury concerns following their victory. They lost Robbie Henshaw to a recurrence of the hamstring problem that had forced the centre out of the Springboks game while both fly-half Joey Carbery and full-back Jimmy O’Brien were forced off for Head Injury Assessments. Carbery did not return from his having been hit with a high, no-arms tackle that saw Tuisue sent off while O’Brien was removed with four minutes returning and both will go through the mandatory return to play protocols before a decision is made on the availability to face Australia.

Farrell praised Carbery’s replacement and 22-year-old Munster team-mate Crowley, who made an assured impact off the bench having earned his debut on the strength of strong performances for his province, Emerging Ireland and Ireland A in recent weeks.

“I thought he was good. He looked like he’d a bit of presence out there. He’s certainly not a shrinking violet. He backs himself.

“His first kick into the corner, straight into the five metre, was a big test for him for his character and he nailed that. He had one that went dead that was brought back, but he was in the game, you know? He was next-moment focused. His communication is very good. It’s a good start for him.”