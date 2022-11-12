Timoney double helps Ireland get the job done in scrappy Fiji battle

IRELAND 35

FIJI 17

Ireland overcame a stubborn but ill-disciplined Fiji side in Dublin on Saturday to make it two wins from two in this Bank of Ireland Nations Series as Nick Timoney stole the show with a two-try man of the match performance.

It was a hard-fought win which saw Andy Farrell’s kept scoreless between the 25th and 60th minutes despite the sending off of Fijian flanker Albert Tuisue for a high, no-arms tackle that left starting fly-half Joey Carbery with a failed Head Injury Assessment and a yellow card in each half as Ireland’s maul dominated.

Yet Ireland keep marching on this autumn, following on from last Saturday’s titanic win over world champions South Africa thanks to five tries, two from Timoney, and one apiece from wings Robert Baloucoune and Mack Hansen, and another from replacement prop Cian Healy to give Tadhg Furlong victory on his debut as Ireland captain.

There was also a competent and assured Test debut for replacement fly-half Jack Crowley, who had replaced stricken Munster colleague Carbery on 45 minutes and kicked two conversions but Ireland will be disappointed not to have conceded a try in each half to Kalaveti Ravouvou and Simione Kuruvoli but their failure to break down a short-handed but steadfast Fijian defence more often.

Head coach Farrell had warned his players not to underestimate the Fijians based on the memory of a hard-fought 2017 victory at the Aviva and the previous week’s spirited effort against Scotland at Murrayfield when the islanders had unsettled their tier-one hosts pegging them to just a 14-12 lead in the first 50 minutes before eventually falling to a 28-12 defeat.

His warning was well placed as Vern Cotter’s side raced into an early lead. Fly-half Teti Tela had already missed a second-minute penalty when left wing Vinaya Habosi barrelled through Jamison Gibson-Park on the touchline before passing inside to centre Kalaveti Ravouvou, the number 12 crossing the line unopposed and turning inwards to score behind the posts with Tela adding the conversion to put the visitors into a 7-0 lead after just three minutes.

With nine changes and one positional switch to the line-up selected for the previous week’s win over South Africa, a less than fluent start from Ireland should perhaps have been suspected but the early concession quickly brought focus to the home side, who also lost starting outside centre Robbie Henshaw to injury after just four minutes.

SOFT HANDS: Jiuta Wainiqolo of Fiji offloads to team-mate Simione Kuruvoli. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The forwards led by first-time captain Tadhg Furlong clicked into gear and put the opposing pack under pressure, the concession of the first of what would be a succession of maul penalties gaining a foothold in the Fiji 22, from where Nick Timoney struck from close range for his second try in his third Ireland appearance on 14 minutes, fly-half Joey Carbery converting to level the scores.

Ulster’s Timoney, in at openside flanker for Josh van der Flier, cemented his place as next in line to the first-choice number seven with a busy performance, comfortable with ball in hand and passing out of contact as well as with van der Flier’s eye for a try. Kieran Treadwell had seen a try ruled out on 18 minutes having been held up over the line but Fiji’s maul defence was proving costly, as another penalty and yellow card for tighthead prop Manasa Saulo kept the pressure on from Ireland. Timoney was the beneficiary as the flanker scored his second of the game, this time touching down from lineout drive two minutes after the disallowed try.

Carbery’s conversion followed but Ireland immediately conceded a penalty as Tela punished Treadwell’s offside from a clearing kick. It was nothing but a diversion from the direction of travel however. Timoney once again proved a catalyst with a big hit in contact as Ireland turned the ball over and quickly transitioned onto the front foot, Robert Baloucoune scoring in the right corner after receiving a long pass out wide from Gibson-Park with the conversion taking the home side into a comfortable 21-10 half-time lead.

That should have seen Ireland kick on into an even healthier lead after the break but Farrell’s side stalled in the third quarter as the game became fragmented by its stop-start nature, even when referee Mathieu Raynal issued a red card to Fiji back rower Albert Tuisue for a dangerous no-arms high tackle on Joey Carbery that ended the fly-half’s participation. There was no mitigation for the Fijian flanker and Carbery was removed for a Head Injury Assessment, paving the way for a Test debut off the bench for Munster team-mate Jack Crowley. The HIA was quickly confirmed as a permanent substitution and the new Ireland playmaker from Cork looked at ease in his new elevated status but the 22-year-old and his team were not helped by the lack of flow to the contest, Fiji going down to 13 men on 51 minutes when replacement lock Api Ratuniyarawa went to the bin.

Ireland made little headway with a two-man advantage until the sin-binning was nearly up, finally making the numbers pay from a scrum in front of the posts as replacement scrum-half Craig Casey took the ball to his left and exposed an undermanned defensive line to put Mack Hansen in for his side’s fourth try on 60 minutes and the wing’s second in consecutive weeks.

It was Ireland’s first points in 35 minutes but the celebrations did not last long after Crowley’s touchline conversion as Fiji crafted another special score just three minutes later, wing Jiuta Wainiqolo’s deft offload out of the back of his right hand sending in replacement scrum-half Simione Kuruvoli for a try next to the posts, Ben Volavola, on for Tela, adding the extras to make it 28-17 with 15 minutes remaining.

As good a score as it was it failed to lift the spectacle for a home crowd which began amusing itself with a dreaded Mexican wave before a Cian Healy try six minutes from time gave them something to cheer. Crowley’s conversion was good and gave Ireland a 35-17 lead as the game petered out to disappointing conclusion. Ireland had passed another test on their journey towards next year’s World Cup but this will not be a performance fondly remembered.

IRELAND: J O’Brien (J Gibson-Park, 76 - HIA); R Baloucoune, R Henshaw (G Ringrose, 4), S McCloskey, M Hansen; J Carbery (J Crowley, 45 - HIA), J Gibson-Park (C Casey, 50); J Loughman (C Healy, 62), R Herring (D Sheehan, 72), T Furlong – captain (T O’Toole, 50); K Treadwell (C Prendergast, 50), T Beirne; C Doris (M Deegan, 59), N Timoney, J Conan.

FIJI: S Tuicuvu; J Wainiqolo, W Nayacalevu - captain, K Ravouvou (A Cocagi, 58), V Habosi; T Tela (B Volavola, 43), F Lomani (S Kuruvoli, 47); E Mawi (L Natave, 58), S Matavesi (M Dolokoto, 75), M Saulo (L-R Atalifo, 62); I Nasilasila, R L Rotuisolia (A Ratuniyarawa, 24 - HIA); A Tuisue (L-R Atalifo, 27-29 – YC FR), L Botia (J Dyer, 54), V Mata.

Red card: Tuisue 45 Yellow cards: Saulo 19-29, Ratuniyarawa 51-61

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)