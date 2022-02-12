Irish player ratings: Tadhg Furlong was the best man in green in Stade de France

Some uncharacteristic errors but it was in line with the physical pressure Ireland were enduring elsewhere.
A few decent moments but didn't get the purchase in the game he wanted.
Ringrose didn't really impact the game in a meaningful way.
Struggled manfully to generate some collision dominance but ran into a French wall over and over again.
Scored a nice try, but was unable to impact the game thereafter.
Sharp work on his first Six Nations start. Good goal kicking and some decent offensive work, even in an environment where Ireland struggled to generate quick ball.
- Scored a great try but he really had a tough game here from a pass quality and decision making perspective.
Really struggled in the scrum and was unable to impose himself at the breakdown as he has for the last year.
Went off early with an injury, so it's unfair to rate him.
The best Irish player on the field. His passing and power were key parts of Ireland's third-quarter comeback.
A tough day out. Was at the forefront of the hardest hitting collisions and did well enough in context. His 50/22 was a lovely touch.
I thought Ryan really had a tough time in this game from a physical standpoint. Needed a big game as captain but he didn't really impact as he'd have liked. He never stopped working though. His decision to kick for three when Ireland were down by six in the last 10 minutes was critical.
Didn't have the impact we usually expect.
Never stops working and scored a nice try off the back of that workrate and hustle.
A poor enough game for Conan. When the pressure came on from France, Conan struggled to scale up with it.
Sheehan and Henderson had great games off the bench. 7/10