Irish player ratings: Tadhg Furlong was the best man in green in Stade de France

Ireland's Mack Hansen scores Ireland's first try

Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 18:38
Tom Savage

IRELAND 

15. Hugo Keenan - Some uncharacteristic errors but it was in line with the physical pressure Ireland were enduring elsewhere. 6/10 

14. Andrew Conway - A few decent moments but didn't get the purchase in the game he wanted. 6/10 

13. Garry Ringrose - Ringrose didn't really impact the game in a meaningful way. 5/10 

12. Bundee Aki - Struggled manfully to generate some collision dominance but ran into a French wall over and over again. 6/10 

11. Mack Hansen - Scored a nice try, but was unable to impact the game thereafter. 6/10 

10. Joey Carbery - Sharp work on his first Six Nations start. Good goal kicking and some decent offensive work, even in an environment where Ireland struggled to generate quick ball. 7/10 

9. Jamison Gibson-Park - Scored a great try but he really had a tough game here from a pass quality and decision making perspective. 6/10 

1. Andrew Porter - Really struggled in the scrum and was unable to impose himself at the breakdown as he has for the last year. 6/10 

2. Ronan Kelleher - Went off early with an injury, so it's unfair to rate him. N/A 

3. Tadhg Furlong - The best Irish player on the field. His passing and power were key parts of Ireland's third-quarter comeback. 8/10 

4. Tadhg Beirne - A tough day out. Was at the forefront of the hardest hitting collisions and did well enough in context. His 50/22 was a lovely touch. 6/10 

5. James Ryan - I thought Ryan really had a tough time in this game from a physical standpoint. Needed a big game as captain but he didn't really impact as he'd have liked. He never stopped working though. His decision to kick for three when Ireland were down by six in the last 10 minutes was critical.  5/10 

6. Caelan Doris - Didn't have the impact we usually expect. 5/10 

7. Josh Van Der Flier - Never stops working and scored a nice try off the back of that workrate and hustle.  7/10 

8. Jack Conan - A poor enough game for Conan. When the pressure came on from France, Conan  struggled to scale up with it. 5/10 

Replacements: Sheehan and Henderson had great games off the bench. 7/10

