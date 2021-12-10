Dundalk report: 'Talented' Dream Today overcomes traffic problems to score

Formerly trained by Jamie Osborne, Dream Today struck for the second time since joining Ado McGuinness when capturing the featured BetVictor Casino Handicap in Dundalk on Friday.

Ridden by stable apprentice Cian MacRedmond, the Dream Ahead gelding encountered traffic problems in the straight before pouncing inside the final furlong to beat No Speed Limit (3lb. out of the handicap) by a length and a quarter.

“He’s a very talented horse, but not entirely straight-forward,” said Ado McGuinness, “He’s been placed in premier handicaps and went up 3lb. for running third the last day. But I couldn’t understand why he was 20/1 tonight. He’s a solid, fun horse and it’s great that all the crew are here tonight.”

Formerly trained by John Quinn in England and unable to wear headgear on his Irish debut at Laytown, the Gordon Elliott-trained Business landed the Join Us On Instagram @dundalk_stadium Maiden.

Wearing a hood, the Siyouni gelding battled well for Declan McDonogh to score by a length and a quarter from Pocket Veto with 94-rated, odds-on favourite A Taad Moody in third. “The race worked out lovely for him and he won well,” declared McDonogh, “He got there early and parked a bit in front. But he picked-up well and should handle a mile.”

Out of luck with A Taad Moody, Ger Lyons and Colin Keane had struck earlier with 11/10 favourite Knocklane Lass, narrowly beaten on her two most recent starts and wearing first-time blinkers. in the first division of the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies Maiden, proving two lengths superior to market rival Honey Girl.

Shane Lyons commented: “She has done nothing wrong and has improved with every run. This is her owner Tom Mitchell’s first winner. She’s versatile groundwise and Colin feels a step-up in trip will suit her.”

The David Broad-trained Turf Range completed a hat-trick in great style under Wayne Lordan in the opener, forging clear in the final furlong to beat top-weight Rita Levi by five lengths. “He loves it around here and has done his job for the year,” stated Broad, “It’s a nice early Christmas present for his owners. He went up 7lb. for his last win and who knows what he’ll get for this. He did it well and will come back here in January for something.”

The father and son partnership of the two Andy Slatterys was on the mark as the Gutaifan filly Independent Expert made it third-time-lucky in the second division of the two-year-old fillies maiden, getting the better of Rose Of Malta by a half-length. The winning trainer said, “The race conditions suited her and it’s great for her owner-breeder Kevin (Walsh) that she’s won as a two-year-old. We changed tactics tonight, but she coped well.”