Emotional Mick Fitzgerald 'so sad' about Gordon Elliott photo

'It's making me quite emotional because these horses have given me a life that I'm privileged to have'
Former jockey Mick Fitzgerald

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 12:47

Former Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Mick Fitzgerald was close to tears on Sky Sports Racing as he discussed the image being circulated online of leading trainer Gordon Elliott sitting on a dead horse.

"My initial reaction to it was: 'I hope it's a fake'," Fitzgerald said. "I just thought, it has to be a fake."

In a statement, Elliot has admitted the photo is genuine and the incident is being investigated by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

"When I read that statement [from Elliott], I can't help but feel anything else but, like, I felt so sad," Fitzgerald added.

"Because the number one thing that we have to get out to everybody is how much we care about these horses. It's so important that anyone who has any interest at all in our sport knows that at the heart of this [the racing industry] are people who love these animals. 

"It's making me quite emotional because these horses have given me a life that I'm privileged to have. It just makes me feel really sad.

"I've been in situations where horses that I have looked after and ridden have unfortunately paid the ultimate sacrifice in our sport and the care and attention they get right until the very end — we have to emphasise to everyone watching that is so important. That people know that we care for these horses. 

"We want to celebrate them and make them realise how much we care for them and how much they are loved by everybody in the sport. That's so important.  

"We have nothing but the interest of these animals at heart."

