Jack Kennedy claims first Cork Grand National on Braeside; Emmet Mullins lands treble

Braeside, having his first run of the season and seeking the breakthrough over fences, relished the testing conditions and marathon trip as he gave jockey Jack Kennedy a first win in the Paddy Power Cork Grand National, and trainer Gordon Elliott his second victory in the race in four years.

It could scarcely have gone any better for the seven-year-old as he travelled well throughout, jumped well for a confident Kennedy, and always looked to have something left to see off the game Screaming Colours, which he did by three lengths, the pair a long way clear of third-placed Mister Fogpatches.

“He travelled and jumped great and did it well,” said Kennedy. “He loved that ground and the further the better for him. He jumps for fun and is a grand staying horse. The one worry I had coming here was fitness maybe, but he proved me wrong and did it well.”

Out of luck in the big one, Emmet Mullins and Brian Hayes enjoyed a good day on the undercard, winning with two particularly promising jumpers, and Mullins made it three on the day by taking the mares’ bumper.

Winner of an Irish Cesarewitch, a Grade 2 over hurdles, and now a Grade 3 over fences, Cape Gentleman has already been quite the horse for Mullins and owner Margaret O’Rourke, and, with normal luck, there will be plenty more to come from the exciting five-year-old.

Hayes sent him to the front from an early stage and he jumped superbly and readily found extra from the front to see off his rivals, headed by Run Wild Fred and Bleu Berry. Grade 1 company is next on the agenda for the winner.

“He jumped great again and handled the ground,” said Mullins. “It’s loose but they’re getting through it, and they’re not out on their feet, thankfully. It was good to get that second run into him now, for that bit more experience, and he’s probably entitled to go on to Fairyhouse now for the Drinmore.

“It’s a big advantage to have those two runs under his belt now, and hopefully if he puts in another performance of jumping like that, he’ll take beating wherever he goes.

“I told Brian he didn’t have to make it, just to keep rolling on him. Brian says he’s like a big cat to jump, he’s so nimble and athletic. And he’s versatile ground-wise. It was proper good ground in Punchestown. There are a lot of strings to his bow. It’s exciting times ahead.”

Testing ground was an unknown for Mullins’ Crowns Major prior to the Paddy’s Super Enhancements Maiden Hurdle but the classy dual-purpose performer coped with it admirably to secure the third win of his short career. Winner of a bumper and a Flat race, he was quite keen in Hayes’ hands but ultimately proved too good for his rivals as he moved away late on to beat Figurehead by seven lengths.

Mullins completed his treble with Agritime who had no trouble conceding weight to all of her rivals in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Bumper. Patrick Mullins made every yard of the running and oozed confidence when closest market rival Reine Machine moved up on the turn for home. It was a second win in three starts for the six-year-old, who was also odds-on when winning at Limerick earlier in the month.

The Paul Nolan-trained Jeremys Jewel brought a touch of class to the Paddy Power Onside App Mares’ Maiden Hurdle and the two-time bumper winner duly got off the mark over timber at the second time of asking. A close second to Glan in a Fairyhouse maiden which turned into something of a speed test, she faced very different conditions this time, but she is a thorough professional and got the job done.

“She’s a good filly,” said assistant trainer James Nolan. “We were only worried we never knew whether she would (cope with the conditions). We always said she moved like a nice-ground filly, and we had to take our chance. It was a fact-finding mission with regard to ground, but Bryan said he’d rather ride her over two miles in a good race because she was too keen today. But she was just too good for them.

“She jumps very fast and please God, all things being well – I know we’re shooting for the stars a little bit – she is one we’d hope we would have in the Mares’ Novice at Cheltenham.”

Chicago Time rewarded backers with a doughty display in the listed Paddy’s Rewards Club EBF Novice Hurdle. Favourite Ballywilliam Boy looked to be travelling best of all as they turned for home, but the winner also moved up going well. The six-year-old, who was a winner here on his previous outing, found plenty late on to go clear for a fine success for trainer Mattie Tynan and jockey Sean O’Keeffe.

“We were going to give him a break, but we said we’d take our chance first,” said Tynan. “We thought he’d run well, but the opposition was so strong, we were just hoping for a good run.

“It’s unbelievable for us and for the Hassett family (owners), and Sean gave him a peach of a ride. We knew he had a bit of toe because of his run over two miles, and Sean just got him there at the right time and went on and won it. It’s great for small owners and trainers to win these races, and it’s good for racing as well.”

Perry Owens was another to excel in conditions as he took the WhatOddsPaddy Handicap Hurdle in good style. Sean Flanagan was positive aboard Noel Meade’s runner and while he was pushed all the way by the game Capture The Action and favourite General Clermont, he dug very deep to repel the challengers.