Jack Kennedy takes first win since broken arm on Mighty Potter at Leopardstown

Mighty Potter led home a Gordon Elliott one-two in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle
Jack Kennedy takes first win since broken arm on Mighty Potter at Leopardstown

Mighty Potter, ridden by Jack Kennedy, jumps the last to win The Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle during day two of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 14:30
Gary Carson

Mighty Potter led home a Gordon Elliott one-two in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The four-year-old was third in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, also a Grade One event, at Fairyhouse last month and built on that performance to strike at 5-2.

A length and a half behind was stablemate Three Stripe Life, who was a 4-1 chance having won his hurdling debut in early November.

The performance of the winner was made even sweeter for Elliott as it was stable jockey Jack Kennedy’s first success since breaking his arm at Navan early last month.

“That was great and it’s great for Jack as it’s his first winner since coming back. It was a perfect result,” he said.

“I was happy the whole way until the second-last but he just got wiped out there, both horses did but they both showed guts and came back. They are two nice horses for the future.

“The winner is a big chaser, if you look at him, and he’s not going to be a horse until next year.” 

Of possible Cheltenham targets, Elliott said: “We’ll get today out of the way and then we’ll see what happens.” 

Of Three Stripe Life Elliott also added: “I was very happy with him. It was only his second run over hurdles and he’s a very good horse.

“He’s raw, but Davy (Russell) was happy with him, he was a bit annoyed at himself as he got stopped at the second-last. He said there is a lot of improvement in him as well.”

More in this section

Paul Townend celebrates onboard Ferny Hollow after winning the race 26/12/2021 Irish Arkle next for Ferny Hollow?
Leopardstown Christmas Festival - Day Two Lame Chacun Pour Soi misses Leopardstown
A general view of the runners and riders in The `Bet Through The Free Racing Post App` Handicap Steeplechase 26/12/2021 Leopardstown and Limerick day two tips: The Mighty Potter looks a star in the making
#Gordon Elliott
<p>The Paddy`s Rewards Club Steeplechase</p>

Rachael Blackmore wins on Envoi Allen at Leopardstown

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up