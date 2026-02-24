Russell Brand pleads not guilty to two further sex offences including rape

Brand previously denied two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault in relation to alleged offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women
Russell Brand pleads not guilty to two further sex offences including rape

Russell Brand (centre) outside Southwark Crown Court, London.  Picture: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Tue, 24 Feb, 2026 - 10:11
Josh Payne and Izzie Addison, Press Association

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to two further sexual offences, including rape.

Brand previously denied two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault in relation to alleged offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women.

On Tuesday at Southwark Crown Court in London, the 50-year-old pleaded not guilty to one further count of rape and one of sexual assault, which are both alleged to have taken place in 2009.

Wearing a leopard print shirt with a number of buttons undone and holding a white hat, Brand spoke to confirm his name and his not guilty pleas from the dock.

The two latest charges are alleged to have taken place in London.

A court previously heard that Brand is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room while she attended a Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, and grabbing a TV worker’s breasts and orally raping her after dragging her into a male toilet.

He is also alleged to have grabbed a radio station worker’s face, pushing her against a wall and kissing her before groping her breasts and buttocks.

The other charge of the original five alleges the actor indecently assaulted another woman after grabbing her forearm and attempting to drag her into a male toilet.

Read More

Gardaí continue to quiz suspect in Michael Gaine murder case

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Robert Carradine Robert Carradine, Revenge Of The Nerds and Lizzie McGuire star, dies aged 71
UKRAINE Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends service Zelenskyy says Putin has not ‘broken Ukrainians’ on anniversary of invasion
"Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" New York Premiere Peter Attia steps aside from CBS News role after fallout from Epstein files
#Courts
A memorial grows outside the home of Nancy Guthrie (Felicia Fonseca/AP)

Savannah Guthrie’s family offers $1m for mother’s return

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited