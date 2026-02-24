Peter Attia steps aside from CBS News role after fallout from Epstein files

On February 2, he also stepped down as chief science officer of protein-bar company David Protein
Peter Attia steps aside from CBS News role after fallout from Epstein files

Peter Attia's name appears more than 1,700 times in the trove of three million documents released as part of the Epstein files by the US Department of Justice on January 30. File picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tue, 24 Feb, 2026 - 10:51
Helen Coster

Longevity expert Dr Peter Attia has stepped aside as a contributor to CBS News, three weeks after his emails with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became public.

Attia's name appears more than 1,700 times in the trove of three million documents released as part of the Epstein files by the US Department of Justice on January 30.

"Dr Attia's contributor role was newly established and had not yet meaningfully begun. As such, he stepped back to ensure his involvement didn't become a distraction from the important work being done at CBS. 

"He wishes the network and its leadership well and has no further comment at this time," a spokesperson for Attia said.

On January 27, Attia was named a CBS contributor as part of editor-in-chief Bari Weiss' strategy to restructure operations by adding 19 new contributors and bring a "streaming mentality" to the network. CBS is owned by Paramount Skydance.

Read More

Peter Attia: The anti-ageing doctor referenced in thousands of Epstein files 

Attia appeared in an October segment of the CBS show

60 Minutes

and was described as "both a pioneer and a star in the growing field of longevity medicine".

In a February 2 post on X, Attia denied he was involved in criminal activity. But he apologised and said he was "ashamed" by the Epstein emails, which included "crude, tasteless banter".

In one 2015 note, Attia said, "The biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can't tell a soul..."

In a 2016 email, Attia said, using Epstein's initials, "I go into JE withdrawal when I don't see him."

Epstein, a multimillionaire who socialised with the elite, was convicted in 2008 on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution. He died by suicide in 2019.

Attia experienced previous fallout from the Epstein disclosures. On February 2, he stepped down as chief science officer of protein-bar company David Protein. Attia was an investor in David Protein and participated in its $10m seed funding round in August 2024.

Reuters

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Robert Carradine Robert Carradine, Revenge Of The Nerds and Lizzie McGuire star, dies aged 71
UKRAINE Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends service Zelenskyy says Putin has not ‘broken Ukrainians’ on anniversary of invasion
Russell Brand court case Russell Brand pleads not guilty to two further sex offences including rape
#Jeffrey Epstein
A memorial grows outside the home of Nancy Guthrie (Felicia Fonseca/AP)

Savannah Guthrie’s family offers $1m for mother’s return

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited