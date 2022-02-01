'I just want to put something back into the sport': Jerry Kiernan fund to help aspiring athletes

When Murt Coleman sat down with his sons last year and thought of ways to honour the memory of Jerry Kiernan, he began by figuring out ways to continue the Olympian’s life’s work.

Kiernan himself – a friend, coach and mentor to so many – would be painfully, permanently irreplaceable, but perhaps they could, in some small way, fill part of the void he left behind. The Kerry native had shaped and supported countless careers, giving of his time and expertise with endless generosity over the years and never asking for a cent in return.

It was on that basis that Coleman and his sons, Brian and Fergal, started the Jerry Kiernan Foundation, with a stated aim of supporting elite Irish athletes in their development. That will come in the form of financial assistance, with almost €60,000 already raised.

“He helped others to attain their dreams,” says Coleman. “The foundation will continue where Jerry left off and we want to ultimately continue his work.” It’s just over a year since Kiernan passed away at home, his death at the age of 67 hitting those who knew him with a life-changing sucker-punch.

“I miss him terribly,” says Coleman.

They first met in 1974, on a train back to Dublin after a cross country race in Mallow, the pair discovering that they were neighbours in Cabinteely. They soon became training partners, friends, and Kiernan spent his last Christmas with Coleman’s family just a few weeks before his death.

Coleman would often join Kiernan on his trips to Italy, and most mornings they could be found shooting the breeze together at Kiernan’s beloved cafe, Er Buchetto, in Ranelagh. Kiernan’s gift for teaching extended to his friends, with Coleman recalling how he once taught him chapter and verse on the history of India during a 20-mile run in the Dublin Mountains.

When Coleman founded the non-profit organisation to commemorate his friend, he was adamant that every donation would make a tangible difference to Irish athletes. The foundation is in the process of becoming a registered charity, and was set up in consultation with a team of professional advisors that includes solicitors and auditors.

Coleman and his sons are its directors, with a committee including various others who were close to Kiernan such as Irish international athlete Kevin Dooney. A slew of personal donations came in following their unveiling of the foundation late last year, along with some generous corporate donations, and they’re already close to their first-year target of €60,000.

The next part is deciding who gets what, and this week the application process was opened, with Irish athletes encouraged to submit theirs before February 20.

“We’ve a transparent and impartial application process and have a group of experts who’ll assess it,” says Coleman. “I and the committee won’t have anything to do with it.” Coleman spent countless evenings alongside Kiernan in Belfield over the years as he coached everyone from five-hour marathoners to Olympians, and he knows how difficult it is for aspiring Olympians to often make ends meet.

“It’s a full-time job and these guys are not getting help so I just want to put something back into the sport,” he says. “Our athletes need assistance to train professionally. The government assistance is insufficient and there’s only so much Athletics Ireland and (Sport Ireland) can do with the limited funding they get.

"Our work is complimenting theirs and I promise the money will go out as soon as we can. We only want to help athletes.” Words that his late, great friend used to live by.

- For more information visit www.jerrykiernanfoundation.org