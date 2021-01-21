'A great athletics man': Legend of Irish athletics Jerry Kiernan has died

Kiernan finished ninth in the Olympic marathon in LA in 1984
'A great athletics man': Legend of Irish athletics Jerry Kiernan has died

Jerry Kiernan

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 14:03
Colm O’Connor

Legendary Irish athlete, coach, and commentator Jerry Kiernan has passed away.

He was 67.

Kiernan finished ninth in the Olympic marathon in LA in 1984, and in recent years he coached top athletes including Ciara Mageean and John Travers.

He was also a respected commentator on athletics for RTÉ.

Jerry Kiernan crosses the line in the 1984 Cork Marathon. File photo
Jerry Kiernan crosses the line in the 1984 Cork Marathon. File photo

Former world 5,000m champion Eamonn Coghlan paid tribute to Kiernan.

"I’m totally gutted to hear this very sad news. RIP Jerry Kiernan," he said, describing him as a "great friend".

David Gillick, a fellow Olympian and a former European champion said: 

"Terrible news, a great athletics man, never short of a few words, helpful to so many and always up for a laugh. Condolences to his family, friends and athletes."


More to follow

More in this section

Paul O’Donovan 20/1/2021 Paul O'Donovan not sitting back in the race for Olympic places
Phil Healy 20/1/2021 Covid concerns prompt Phil Healy to turn down race offers abroad
Christmas Package 2020 Novak Djokovic: I have a duty to speak up for my fellow players
Limerick v Waterford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

Six stars in the running for RTÉ's Sportsperson of the Year

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up