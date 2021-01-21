'A great athletics man': Legend of Irish athletics Jerry Kiernan has died

Legendary Irish athlete, coach, and commentator Jerry Kiernan has passed away.

He was 67.

Kiernan finished ninth in the Olympic marathon in LA in 1984, and in recent years he coached top athletes including Ciara Mageean and John Travers.

He was also a respected commentator on athletics for RTÉ.

Former world 5,000m champion Eamonn Coghlan paid tribute to Kiernan.

"I’m totally gutted to hear this very sad news. RIP Jerry Kiernan," he said, describing him as a "great friend".

David Gillick, a fellow Olympian and a former European champion said:

"Terrible news, a great athletics man, never short of a few words, helpful to so many and always up for a laugh. Condolences to his family, friends and athletes."

