Derval O'Rourke pays tearful tribute to Jerry Kiernan - 'He cared about athletics more than anyone'

Derval O’Rourke paid an emotional tribute to her late RTÉ colleague
Derval O'Rourke pays tearful tribute to Jerry Kiernan - 'He cared about athletics more than anyone'

The late Jerry Kiernan. Picture: Maura Hickey

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 17:02
 

Derval O’Rourke paid a tearful tribute to her late RTÉ colleague Jerry Kiernan on the broadcaster's coverage of the European Indoor Athletics Championships tonight, saying the Kerryman, who died in January, cared more about the sport than anyone she knows.

Since her retirement, the former world indoor champion regularly served alongside Kiernan as an athletics pundit for RTÉ. And she recalled the kindness with which Kiernan welcomed her aboard. 

“The first day I started working here doing this type of job, he gave me all of his homework, all of his notes. And I think I was afraid to let him down and not cover the sport as well as it should be covered because it is such an absolutely beautiful amazing sport. And he lived that.

“He was a fiercely passionate man about the sport. I think he did the sport so many favours. He made people interested in it. He cared about it so much more than I think anyone I’ve ever met.

“And on top of that he was wild fun for us. He’d go from sitting here talking about scandal in the world of athletics to what wine he was drinking, to horse racing to how much he wanted the athletes to perform.

“I think as an Irish athlete coming out the other side knowing that he cared more about how I perform than almost anyone else in the sport, meant a lot. He is a huge loss to all of us but I think we’re all very proud to be sitting here knowing that we knew him.”

More in this section

European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day 1 Session 1 Phil Healy into European Indoor final after semi-final win
European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day 1 Session 1 Phil Healy clocks fastest time in storming into European Indoor semi-finals
Ireland v Zimbabwe - 3rd T20 Cricket International Ireland Wolves forced to halt mid-game after positive Covid test
European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day 1 Session 2

Phil Healy into 400m final: 'When you've nothing to lose you're dangerous'

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up