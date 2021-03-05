Derval O'Rourke pays tearful tribute to Jerry Kiernan - 'He cared about athletics more than anyone'

Derval O’Rourke paid a tearful tribute to her late RTÉ colleague Jerry Kiernan on the broadcaster's coverage of the European Indoor Athletics Championships tonight, saying the Kerryman, who died in January, cared more about the sport than anyone she knows.

Since her retirement, the former world indoor champion regularly served alongside Kiernan as an athletics pundit for RTÉ. And she recalled the kindness with which Kiernan welcomed her aboard.