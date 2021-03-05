Derval O'Rourke pays tearful tribute to Jerry Kiernan - 'He cared about athletics more than anyone'

Derval O’Rourke paid a tearful tribute to her late RTÉ colleague Jerry Kiernan on the broadcaster's coverage of the European Indoor Athletics Championships tonight, saying the Kerryman, who died in January, cared more about the sport than anyone she knows.
Since her retirement, the former world indoor champion regularly served alongside Kiernan as an athletics pundit for RTÉ. And she recalled the kindness with which Kiernan welcomed her aboard.
“The first day I started working here doing this type of job, he gave me all of his homework, all of his notes. And I think I was afraid to let him down and not cover the sport as well as it should be covered because it is such an absolutely beautiful amazing sport. And he lived that.
“He was a fiercely passionate man about the sport. I think he did the sport so many favours. He made people interested in it. He cared about it so much more than I think anyone I’ve ever met.
“And on top of that he was wild fun for us. He’d go from sitting here talking about scandal in the world of athletics to what wine he was drinking, to horse racing to how much he wanted the athletes to perform.
“I think as an Irish athlete coming out the other side knowing that he cared more about how I perform than almost anyone else in the sport, meant a lot. He is a huge loss to all of us but I think we’re all very proud to be sitting here knowing that we knew him.”