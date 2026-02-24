Four double bills announced for 2026 Munster championships 

Female inter-county fixtures will serve as the curtain-raiser to four Munster hurling and football championship games across April and May in what is the latest act of cooperation between GAA, Camogie, and LGFA bosses in the province.

Continuing on from the championship double-headers of recent years, four such double bills have been announced for the forthcoming Munster championships.

The Cork-Tipp repeat of last year’s All-Ireland hurling final, at Semple Stadium on Sunday, April 19, will be preceded by the Munster camogie quarter-final between the same counties.

A week later on Sunday, April 26 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the Cork-Limerick repeat of last year’s Munster final will be preceded by the Munster camogie semi-final between Limerick and the winners of the aforementioned Cork-Tipp quarter-final.

On Sunday May 10, the Munster ladies football Round 3 game between Cork and Kerry will be the opening act on Munster football final afternoon, a decider that is also expected to bring together Cork and Kerry.

The Munster Camogie final, depending on who is involved, will be played before either the Tipp-Clare or Limerick-Waterford Round 4 Munster SHC games on the weekend of May 16/17.

“Our players relish the opportunity to perform on Munster Championship matchdays, experiencing the unique atmosphere of packed stadiums. These occasions play a vital role in raising the profile of camogie and showcasing our game to an even wider audience,” said Munster Camogie Chairperson Christine Ryan.

Added Munster LGFA President Lorraine Royle: “This continued partnership is an important acknowledgement of the talent, commitment, and growing profile of our players. We are particularly pleased that our Round 3 clash will feature as a showcase fixture ahead of the Munster Football Final.

"We sincerely thank Munster GAA for their ongoing support and collaboration in promoting and elevating ladies’ football across the province.”

Munster GAA Chairman Tim Murphy said four double-headers “highlight the strong and growing partnership between our respective organisations. We are committed to further strengthening the connection between our games in the years ahead”.