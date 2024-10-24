WATCH: Carrigaline v Knocknagree: 'It's going to be a tough game and a battle'

Therese O'Callaghan speaks with Jack McCarthy ahead of the Cork SAFC final this weekend. 
Thu, 24 Oct, 2024 - 09:56
Examiner Sport

Carrigaline are preparing to take on Knocknagree in the McCarthy Insurance Group SAFC final at SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday.

Ahead of the showpiece, Therese O'Callaghan speaks with Jack McCarthy about relegation, balancing priorities in the club and what we can expect on Sunday afternoon.  

Video: Eddie O'Hare 

