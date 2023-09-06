Douglas and Mallow fancied in Cork Premier minor football semi-finals

DEFENDING champions Douglas and Valley Rovers renew acquaintances Wednesday in Rebel Óg's Premier 1 MFC semi-final at the Mardyke (6.30pm). The sides met in last year’s decider, and the titleholders appear to have picked up where they left off, finishing top of their group.

“Last year was an incredible season for the lads to do the double,” Douglas selector John Sheedy reflected. “We have a lot to live up to. But we will take one game at a time. There is pressure on us, but so far so good. We have topped our group. When you are playing P1 and you get into a semi-final, every team is a strong team. There are no easy games. Valleys will be looking for pay back for last year. We have about five from that panel.

One of those is Seán Coakley, who was joint-captain of the Cork minors this season.

“Seán is a great leader. You see his scores, his commitment, his speed. He is an all-rounder really. It rubs off because other young lads want to play as well as him. That is great for the team to have leaders like Seán. There are other great lads there, some of them never get a mention. Brian O’Hehir is phenomenal at full-back. He is so trustworthy. It is all to look forward to. We will enjoy it.”

Douglas had to dig deep to secure top spot.

“Our first game against Bishopstown was tough. The Barrs was very difficult. Some of these games go right down to the wire. You can never say we have it, it is the whole 60 minutes.”

Eamonn McCarthy, who is the manager of Valley Rovers, has been with this squad all the way up.

“You would be hoping these lads would come through at adult level. We do our best to keep the show on the road. It is week in, week out really, with hurling and football,” he commented. “Of the four teams in the semi-final, they are all dual clubs. Same players more or less.

“This is a fairly new team. Other teams might be more experienced. I suppose the aim was to get out of the group. It is a big ask against Douglas. They are still kids at U17. You just don’t know.”

The Innishannon outfit lost one game, that was to Mallow. They quickly returned to winning ways though.

“We played Nemo first and we beat them in Nemo. Lost to Mallow, they just got a run on us. But we bounced back well the next day against Beara. And it was good to bounce back. The lads wanted to fix it themselves, and they did.”

St Finbarr’s and Mallow contest the second of the Premier 1 MFC semi-finals at the Mardyke tonight (8pm). The Togher club won the Premier 2 trophy in 2022 beating Carrigaline. They qualified for this season’s last four as runners-up in their group.

“It was the group of hell, really,” manager Kevin Kelleher stated. “Ourselves, Douglas, Bishopstown and Ballincollig, with two to qualify. The main aim was to come out of the group. There was nothing between the four teams to be honest, they were evenly matched.

“We had a good win against Ballincollig the first day. Douglas was the middle game, we lost to them. Not much in it. It was probably a tale of we missing two goal chances, and they taking their two goal chances. It was a do-or-die game the last day against Bishopstown. Thankfully, we turned up and we put in a good performance.

There is no shortage of role models for these young players either.

“At the moment, at senior level we are on a crest of a wave between hurling and football. It is a great time to be a minor player in the Barrs. They can see what is happening.”

Mallow come into the semis with a 100 percent record from their group. Cork minor joint-captain Gearóid Daly will feature, while they are captained by Pádraig Britton “We have been trying to make an impact at Premier 1 over the last number of years,” Pádraig’s father and manager, Pat Britton said.

“Our first game was against Beara, we came out on top. We travelled to Valley Rovers and were delighted to get a win. Things just went our way on the day. The last game was Nemo (Rangers) in Mallow and maybe the scoreline flattered us a small bit.

“We are thrilled to be in the semi-final, and now we are hoping to compete. You want to be at the sharp end. We know there will be tougher days ahead. We are looking forward to that challenge.

“The management and this coaching group have been with the boys since they were young. Brought them up all the way.”

Significant too is local secondary school Patrician Academy is participating in Corn Uí Mhuirí this year, while off-field the Mallow club recently launched their new development plan.

“The club has embarked on a five-year development programme. The President of the GAA Larry McCarthy and Camogie Association Hilda Breslin attended the launch on Sunday week. Between adults, boys and girls, there are nearly 1,000 players and there are about 100 juvenile volunteers involved. Some of the numbers would blow you away.

“What we are trying to do is retain players and develop them.”