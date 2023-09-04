'They showed good character' - 14-man Charleville dig in to book passage through 

Charleville 2-18 Douglas 0-21

Charleville are back on track. They needed a big performance in Mourneabbey yesterday and they produced it courtesy of a towering second-half display when down to 14-men, while also having to cope without the services of the injured Darragh Fitzgibbon who is always a colossal figure for his club.

Not alone did they qualify for a very tasty Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC quarter-final against champions St Finbarr’s, they did so having topped Group B unbeaten - one win and two draws with Erin’s Own and Fr O’Neill’s.

Douglas, meanwhile, who had already qualified, are through as runners-up to meet Imokilly.

“They showed good character,” Charleville manager Mark Foley opined. “We had to win, simple as that. Maybe the need was greatest for us, when it came to it. We showed great resolve, especially in the second-half down a man playing against the wind.

“Really dug in there after maybe the first five or six minutes. We stuck to what we are working all year on, just get the ball and give our forwards every chance. When they don’t win it, just to fight like dogs for it.

“We took some great scores in the second-half, even though we missed a hatful in the first. We were talking about it at half-time, we missed 3-6 and I think Douglas had no wide in the first-half.

“Just delighted to get out of it because, in fairness to this group, they are long overdue a win. And they have done enough to win a lot of games, just getting over the line proved to be a problem. But that is kind of gone now.”

As a unit they fought tooth and nail. Conor Buckley and Andrew Cagney bagged goals in the third and 23rd minutes respectively, and as a team they missed another three.

When Douglas settled and went 0-10 to 1-3 up against the wind, it didn’t look good for Charleville, especially because of their inefficiency (9/0 first-half).

Yet, they led 2-8 to 0-12 at the break, Douglas with six different scorers including seven from free-taker Shane Kingston.

The Avondhu side were dealt a major blow before retiring to the dressing-room when Oran O’Connell received a second yellow.

Incredibly, they won the second-half ten points to nine.

Cian Collins saved a penalty from Kingston in the 37th minute, and it sparked them into life.

Jack Doyle, despite missing a couple of frees early on, scored heavily with seven frees and four from play. A tight defensive structure didn’t give too many opportunities away. Overall, a great team display.

And all achieved without their star man.

“There was no cushion, no safety valve or fall back that Darragh was going to bail them out today so they had to come out and do it themselves,” Foley said with a smile.

“Darragh had a screw put in his foot last Wednesday week. Maybe the next round might come too soon for him, which is unfortunate because he dislocated his shoulder earlier in the year. Our hearts go out to Darragh. But he is probably the most delighted man in Charleville today.”

Scorers for Charleville: J Doyle (0-11, 0-7 frees), A Cagney (1-2), C Buckley (1-0), G Kelleher (0-3), J O’Callaghan and D O’Flynn (0-1 each).

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston (0-12, 0-8 frees), C Kingston and C O’Donovan (0-2 each), E Dolan, S Moylan, A Cadogan, S Bourke and E Cadogan (0-1 each).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade (Capt), F Cagney; A Dennehy, J Buckley, M O’Flynn; J O’Callaghan, D O’Flynn; G Kelleher, C Buckley, J Doyle; T Hawe, A Cagney, O O’Connell.

Subs: J Madigan for A Cagney (bs 10-12), D Forde for G Kelleher (52), J Madigan for A Cagney (54), R Carroll for M O’Flynn, J O’Brien for C Buckley (both 61).

DOUGLAS: D Maher; D Murphy (Capt), B O’Neill, M Howell; K McSweeney, M Harrington, S Donegan; C O’Donovan, C Baldwin; E Dolan, C Kingston, S Moylan; A Cadogan, B Hartnett, S Kingston.

Subs: E Cadogan for M Harrington (bs 5-7), B Turnbull for K McSweeney (half-time), E Cadogan for M Harrington (bs 31-ht), S Bourke for E Dolan (half-time), E Cadogan for C Baldwin (47).

Referee: Conor Lane (Banteer).