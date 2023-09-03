Round-up: Dramatic conclusion to the Cork Hurling Championship group stages

Cork Senior Hurling Championship

MIDLETON were the big winners on a dramatic final day of the group stages in Cork's Premier SHC. Even though they were without leading marksman Conor Lehane, the Magpies secured progression straight through to the semi-finals with victory over Blackrock at Carrigtwohill securing the top spot in their group

Midfielder Paul Haughney top-scored from play with four white flags, with Cormac Beausang, deputising on the frees for Lehane, finishing with double that figure to ensure the Magpies defeated the Rockies, 0-23 to 0-18.

At the other end of things, Bishopstown produced a brilliant performance to send Glen Rovers into the relegation play-off final after a thriller at Páirc Uí Rinn. Both sides went into the encounter without any points, but it was the Town that would secure a 2-21 to 2-19 victory, which means it’s the Glen that faces a decider against Kanturk with top flight survival on the line.

Elsewhere, a powerful final seven minutes ensured that reigning champions, St Finbarr’s, progressed to the knockout stages with a 0-29 to 1-18 triumph over Kanturk in Fermoy.

Ben Cunningham claimed 0-18 of his side’s points – from the 19 shots he had at goal – to send the Barrs through to a meeting with Charleville in the last eight.

Charleville claimed the victory that they needed to seal their place in the quarters as they defeated Douglas in Mourneabbey.

Despite finishing with 14 men following Oran O’Connell’s injury-time red card, goals from Andrew Cagney and Conor Buckley proved decisive as they held on to the 2-18 to 0-21 win.

Sarsfields made it two impressive wins on the bounce in the championship as they blew away Newtownshandrum 4-19 to 1-18 in Mallow to seal their passage to the last eight.

Aaron Myers was the man that did the most damage for Sars as his own tally of 2-10, which includes seven frees and a ’65, helped them overcome a spirited Newtown side.

Finally, Erin’s Own and Fr O’Neill’s couldn’t be separated in Cloyne and the draw – 1-19 to 2-16 - was of no use to either side due to Charleville’s victory against Douglas.

Quarter finals: St Finbarrs v Charleville, Sarsfields v Blackrock, Douglas v Imokilly

Semi finalists: Midleton.

Relegation: Glen Rovers and Kanturk.

Cork Senior A Hurling Championship

In the Cork Senior A Hurling Championship, Killeagh’s draw with Na Piarsaigh on Saturday ensures it is they who progress to the last six of the competition along with Group A winners Bride Rovers.

Rovers were already safely through to the knockout stages before their 1-18 to 1-12 win over Inniscarra but they will be joined by Killeagh, who held Na Piarsaigh to a 1-19 to 1-19 stalemate to secure the place in the next round.

In Group B it is Newcestown and Blarney that take first and second place. Newcestown were beaten 1-19 to 2-15 by already eliminated Courcey Rovers while at the same time on Saturday, Blarney downed Ballyhea 2-23 to 2-18 to finish runners-up.

And in Group C it could hardly have finished any closer between Carrigtwohill, Cloyne and Fermoy while Mallow ended cut adrift at the bottom.

Those three teams would all finish on four points having won two and lost one of their Group games but in the end it was Carrigtwohill that finished top with a +15 scoring difference while Cloyne claimed second with +1, just ahead of Fermoy on -1.

Cloyne defeated Mallow by two points on Saturday while Fermoy edged past Carrigtwohill by the minimum.

Semi-finals: Bride Rovers, Carrigtwohill.

Quarter-finals: Blarney v Cloyne, Newcestown v Killeagh.

Relegation playoff: Mallow v Inniscarra.

Cork Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

In the Cork Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship and Ballincollig’s thrilling victory over Castlelyons ensured they joined their opponents in the knockout round.

Castlelyons were virtually assured of progression from Group A given their huge scoring difference but the Collig’s 1-23 to 3-14 win ensures the village also made it through at the expense of Dungourney, who also finished on four points but with an inferior scoring difference.

Group B drew to a close in an even more dramatic fashion as just a scoring difference of five points separated Valley Rovers in first and Eire Og the unfortunate team in third with Ballymartle sandwiched in between the two.

It meant that both the final games came down to the wire and Valleys seven point triumph over bottom club Carrigaline proved decisive but not nearly as much as Ballymartle’s three point win over their rivals from Ovens.

Finally in Group C and Castlemartyr’s two goal victory over Watergrasshill - 2-17 to 0-17 – was enough to see them finish top and their opponents finish bottom.

Second place would go to Ballinhassig despite their narrow one goal loss – 3-15 to 2-15 – against Kilworth, who would have made it into the knockout stages had they won by a bigger margin.

Semi-finals: Ballincollig, Castlemartyr.

Quarter-finals: Ballymartle v Castlelyons, Valley Rovers v Kilworth.

Relegation playoff: Bandon v Carrigaline.