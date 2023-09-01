Barryroe secure Cork Premier JHC semi spot with narrow win over Milford

The West Cork side had already booked their spot in the knockout stages prior to throw-in but they now head straight for the last four.
Barryroe secure Cork Premier JHC semi spot with narrow win over Milford

Barryroe and Milford fight for the ball during last seasons IAHC encounter at Coachford. Picture: Martin Walsh

Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 20:50
Barry O'Mahony

Barryroe 2-12 Milford 1-13

Barryroe are into the semi-finals of the Co-Op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC following a two-point victory over Milford at Coachford on Friday evening.

The West Cork side already booked their spot in the knockout stages prior to throw-in as they now head straight for the last four.

This Group B match pitted top against bottom, with Milford pointless after two outings. Despite losing all three games, Milford have avoided the relegation play-off final on scoring difference.

On a glorious evening for hurling, the sides exchanged the first four points inside the first eight minutes with wayward shooting also letting down both teams in what was a tough encounter with no quarter asked or given.

Barryroe struck for a goal after nine minutes, Ryan O’Donovan set up his cousin Olan for a fine goal from close-range. Henry O’Gorman was accurate from placed balls throughout for Milford as he pointed a free, 1-2 to 0-3 after the first-quarter.

Olan O’Donovan converted a free after 16 minutes for the West Cork team but they wouldn’t score again for another 13 minutes. During that time, Milford scored 1-3, O’Gorman with three frees and Brian Murphy with the green flag as they led 1-6 to 1-3 after 25 minutes.

Barryroe goalkeeper Michael Whelton landed a long-range free after 29 minutes which was followed by an Olan O’Donovan free at the other end as they trailed by one point at half-time, 1-6 to 1-5.

On the resumption, the sides exchanged points before Barryroe goalkeeper Whelton levelled the game, another outstanding long-range free.

The sides swapped white flags before Olan O’Donovan got his second goal of the evening, as his rasper of a shot billowed the back of the net, 2-8 to 1-8 after 41 minutes.

Tadhg O’Flynn pointed for the trailing team only for Olan O’Donovan to put the ball over the bar from a free as the game entered the last 15 minutes, 2-9 to 1-9.

Barryroe still had a three point buffer going into injury-time, 2-12 to 1-12. Despite late Milford pressure, which included a point from O’Flynn, the West Cork side had done enough to win.

Scorers for Barryroe: O O’Donovan 2-5 (0-5 f), M Whelton 0-5 f, R O’Donovan 0-2.

Milford: H O’Gorman 0-9 (0-8 f), B Murphy 1-0, T O’Flynn 0-2, E Dillon (f), A Watson 0-1 each.

BARRYROE: M Whelton; S O’Riordan, C Sheehy, T Ó Buachalla; S Madden, J Moloney (capt), J O’Brien; D Murphy, A McSweeney; R Kilbane, D O’Driscoll, M Walsh; R O’Donovan, R Kiely, O O’Donovan.

Subs: C Dinnen for M Walsh (h-t), B Ó Buachalla for D O’Driscoll (49), S Holland for R Kilbane (53).

MILFORD: M Cremin; S O’Flynn, K O’Flynn, R O’Gorman; T O’Flynn, E Dillon, C O’Sullivan; M O’Flynn, P Watson (capt); D Hannigan, A Watson, B Villers; S O’Connell, H O’Gorman, B Murphy.

Subs: T Curran for D Hannigan (49), P O’Flynn for B Villers (53).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).

