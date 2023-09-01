Barryroe secure Cork Premier JHC semi spot with narrow win over Milford

Barryroe are into the semi-finals of the Co-Op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC following a two-point victory over Milford at Coachford on Friday evening.
The West Cork side already booked their spot in the knockout stages prior to throw-in as they now head straight for the last four.
This Group B match pitted top against bottom, with Milford pointless after two outings. Despite losing all three games, Milford have avoided the relegation play-off final on scoring difference.
On a glorious evening for hurling, the sides exchanged the first four points inside the first eight minutes with wayward shooting also letting down both teams in what was a tough encounter with no quarter asked or given.
Barryroe struck for a goal after nine minutes, Ryan O’Donovan set up his cousin Olan for a fine goal from close-range. Henry O’Gorman was accurate from placed balls throughout for Milford as he pointed a free, 1-2 to 0-3 after the first-quarter.
Olan O’Donovan converted a free after 16 minutes for the West Cork team but they wouldn’t score again for another 13 minutes. During that time, Milford scored 1-3, O’Gorman with three frees and Brian Murphy with the green flag as they led 1-6 to 1-3 after 25 minutes.
Barryroe goalkeeper Michael Whelton landed a long-range free after 29 minutes which was followed by an Olan O’Donovan free at the other end as they trailed by one point at half-time, 1-6 to 1-5.
On the resumption, the sides exchanged points before Barryroe goalkeeper Whelton levelled the game, another outstanding long-range free.
The sides swapped white flags before Olan O’Donovan got his second goal of the evening, as his rasper of a shot billowed the back of the net, 2-8 to 1-8 after 41 minutes.
Tadhg O’Flynn pointed for the trailing team only for Olan O’Donovan to put the ball over the bar from a free as the game entered the last 15 minutes, 2-9 to 1-9.
Barryroe still had a three point buffer going into injury-time, 2-12 to 1-12. Despite late Milford pressure, which included a point from O’Flynn, the West Cork side had done enough to win.
O O’Donovan 2-5 (0-5 f), M Whelton 0-5 f, R O’Donovan 0-2.
H O’Gorman 0-9 (0-8 f), B Murphy 1-0, T O’Flynn 0-2, E Dillon (f), A Watson 0-1 each.
M Whelton; S O’Riordan, C Sheehy, T Ó Buachalla; S Madden, J Moloney (capt), J O’Brien; D Murphy, A McSweeney; R Kilbane, D O’Driscoll, M Walsh; R O’Donovan, R Kiely, O O’Donovan.
C Dinnen for M Walsh (h-t), B Ó Buachalla for D O’Driscoll (49), S Holland for R Kilbane (53).
M Cremin; S O’Flynn, K O’Flynn, R O’Gorman; T O’Flynn, E Dillon, C O’Sullivan; M O’Flynn, P Watson (capt); D Hannigan, A Watson, B Villers; S O’Connell, H O’Gorman, B Murphy.
T Curran for D Hannigan (49), P O’Flynn for B Villers (53).
John Ryan (Macroom).
