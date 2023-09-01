Clinical Mark Hickey helps Kilbrittain reach Cork Premier JHC knockout stages

Cork Premier JHC Group B

Kilbrittain 1-17 Ballygarvan 0-14

Nine Mark Hickey frees helped Kilbrittain reach the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier JHC knockout stages at Brinny on Friday evening.

The West Cork club outlasted Ballygarvan to deservedly reach the Premier JHC quarter-finals but were made to work for their win.

As for pre-match group permutations, Barryroe had already secured top spot with a game to spare.

That left Friday night’s combatants to decide who would grab the second qualifying knockout stage berth.

Win and you are in, lose and you go home, simple as that.

Kilbrittain knew a draw would suffice but found themselves 0-5 to 0-1 behind after 10 minutes. Four Michael Cussen frees plus a delicious Mark Kennefick effort had the Carrigdhoun side deservedly in front.

Mark Hickey (free) replied from for Kilbrittain and would prove his team’s main scoring outlet throughout the evening.

The sides were level four times before half-time with Ballygarvan’s direct running earning a slender 0-9 to 0-8 interval advantage.

Six of the West Cork club’s scores were via Hickey frees plus Maurice Sexton and Josh O’Donovan points.

Ballygarvan's Paul Sexton and Sean Brady tackling Killbritain's Philip Wall. Picture Denis Boyle

As for Ballygarvan, a more even spread from open play via Patrick Sheehan, Micheal O’Mahony, Dylan O’Connor and Piaras O’Halloran suggested their opponents would have to up the ante in the second period.

That they did, outscoring Ballygarvan four points to one in the third quarter.

Conor Ustianowski floated over two glorious scores with Sean Sexton and Mark Hickey converting a free (that could have been a penalty) after Philip Wall was hauled down.

Down 0-12 to 0-10, Ballygarvan roused themselves and levelled the score for a seventh time following Ray O’Halloran and Michael Cussen (free) strikes.

Kilbrittain stayed on the front foot however, with Josh O’Donovan and Mark Hickey (two frees) restoring their side’s 3-point advantage.

Dylan O’Connor pulled one back, but Phillip Wall arrowed over a minute later before providing the assist for Conor Ustianowski’s last-minute goal.

Paddy Ryan’s second yellow card saw Ballygarvan finish with fourteen players before another Wall score completed Kilbrittain’s merited victory.

Scorers for Kilbrittain: M Hickey 0-9 (0-9 frees), C Ustianowski 1-2, J O’Donovan and P Wall 0-2 each, M Sexton and S Sexton 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballygarvan: M Cussen 0-6 (0-6 frees), D O’Connor and P O’Halloran 0-2 each, M Kennefick, P Sheehan, M O’Mahony and R O’Halloran 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: Aaron Holland; Colm Sheehan, Nick O’Donovan (captain), James Hurley; Ross Cashman, Tom Harrington, Maurice Sexton; Sean Sexton, Tomas Sheehan; Bertie Butler, Declan Harrington, Josh O’Donovan; Phillip Wall, Conor Ustianowski, Mark Hickey.

Subs: C Moloney for B Butler (43), S Shorten for D Harrington (48), R Crowley for M Hickey (62).

Ballygarvan: Daniel Mackey; Paddy Ryan, Richard O’Leary, Sean Brady; Donald O’Sullivan, Paul Sexton, Stephen Fenton; Ciarán McIntyre, Micheal O’Mahony; Patrick Sheehan, Piaras O’Halloran, Dylan O’Connor; Mark Kennefick, Michael Cussen, Ray O’Halloran (captain).

Subs: G White for M Kennefick (42), N Dowd for P Sheehan (51).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).