Cork hurling previews: Barrs face tricky test against Kanturk

Blackrock face Midleton with both highly impressive in their opening games, putting up big scores and being miserly at the back
BATTLE: Ben Cunningham, St.Finbarr's, in action against Eoghan Murphy, Sarsfields. Pic: Jim Coughlan

Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 19:30
John Coleman

Saturday 

SAHC 

Group A: Bride Rovers v Inniscarra, Riverstown (David Daly), 6:30pm 

Bride Rovers are qualified for the knockout stages and here they will go hunting for the direct route to the last four. They are a polished outfit, powered by the likes of Eoin and Brian Roche, Adam Walsh and Cillian Tobin. Inniscarra have battled hard but have found the jump up in class challenging. Verdict: Bride Rovers 

Group A: Na Piarsaigh v Killeagh, Cobh (Ciarán O’Regan), 6:30pm 

The Northsiders found their rhythm last time out as Ross O’Sullivan helped them outclass Inniscarra in a performance that matched their potential. Killeagh have been much improved with Dylan McCarthy faultless from placed balls. A draw will do Killeagh, Na Piarsaigh need to win. Verdict: Na Piarsaigh 

Group B: Newcestown v Courcey Rovers, Brinny (Barry Murphy), 6:30pm 

Eddie Kenneally has inspired Newcestown out of last year’s slump and they will find themselves at the business end of proceedings again this year. Courceys have yet to shake off the disappointment of losing last year’s final to Fr O’Neill’s, despite the best efforts of Seán Twomey. They could struggle again here. Verdict: Newcestown 

Group B: Blarney v Ballyhea, Mourne Abbey (Willie Wallis), 6:30pm 

Pádraig Power and Shane Barrett caught fire last time out against Courceys, and so did Blarney who could welcome back Mark Coleman into the fold. Newcestown managed to nullify the outrageous talent of Ballyhea’s Pa O’Callaghan in Round 2, if Blarney can do the same here, they will prevail. Verdict: Blarney 

Group C: Carrigtwohill v Fermoy, Watergrasshill (Mark Maher), 6:30pm 

Carrigtwohill have been one of the most impressive teams to date with Sean Walsh and Adam Walsh Barry to the fore. The Imokilly side’s scoring difference has all but ensured their progress while Fermoy need to win. They will need more from Jake Carr and Shane Aherne if they are to do so. Verdict: Carrigtwohill 

Group C: Cloyne v Mallow, Grenagh (Alan O’Connor), 6:30pm 

Cloyne have possibly been the most improved team in the championship this year with Noel Cahill and Diarmuid Byrne in fine form. Mallow are struggling, despite the best efforts of Mark Tobin and Séamus Hayes. Cloyne have the form here, and the momentum. Verdict: Cloyne 

IAHC 

Group A: Aghabullogue v Lisgoold, Caherlag (Canice Walsh), 2:00pm 

Lisgoold will benefit from the way they ground out a result against Aghada in Round 2.

Verdict: Lisgoold 

Group A: Aghada v Youghal, Aghavine (Niall O’Neill), 2:00pm 

Aghada carry more of a threat than a Youghal team that continue to struggle. Verdict: Aghada 

Group B: Sarsfields v Mayfield, Carraig na bhFear (Ian McCarthy), 2:00pm

A draw will be enough for Mayfield, but they are capable of the win. Verdict: Mayfield 

Group B: Blackrock v Kildorrery, Glantane (Pa O’Driscoll), 2:00pm

The Rockies’ second string have been quietly impressive. Verdict: Blackrock

Group C: Ballygiblin v Midleton, Ballynoe (Cathal Egan), 2:00pm 

Both sides are already qualified, but the Ballygiblin juggernaut shows no sign of stopping. Verdict: Ballygiblin 

Group C: Cloughduv v Douglas, Ballincollig (Aidan Hyland), 2:00pm

Cloughduv have been decimated by emigration, Douglas have been unlucky. Verdict: Douglas 

Sunday 

PSHC 

Group A: Blackrock v Midleton, Carrigtwohill (Simon Stokes), 4:00pm 

The only thing at stake here is a place in the semi-finals. The Rockies and the Magpies have been highly impressive in their opening games, putting up big scores and being miserly at the back. The Rockies have done so while keeping Alan Connolly in reserve, while Conor Lehane is likely to miss out for Midleton. That could tip the balance. Verdict: Blackrock 

Group A: Glen Rovers v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn (Colm Lyons), 4:00pm 

The Glen have been the most consistent team in this championship for a decade, however, this year, time caught up with them. Bishopstown need a performance after two poor showings. That still won’t be enough against a Glen side powered by the Downeys and Patrick Horgan, who will be eager to ensure that the threat of relegation is dismissed early. Verdict: Glen Rovers 

Group B: Douglas v Charleville, Mourne Abbey (Cathal Lane), 4:00pm 

Douglas have gone quietly about their business with Cillian O’Donovan impressive at the back and Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan sharing the burden up front. Were Darragh Fitzgibbon to be available, Charleville’s chances of getting the win they need to qualify would be improved significantly. Verdict: Douglas 

Group B: Erin’s Own v Fr O’Neill’s, Cloyne (Cathal McAllister), 4:00pm

Erin’s Own have coped resolutely with the absence of Robbie O’Flynn with young players like Matthew O’Riordan and Peter O’Shea stepping up to the plate. O’Neill’s will have their talisman, Declan Dalton, however, and with Ger Millerick and Billy Dunne in the supporting cast, they might just sneak this one. Verdict: Fr O’Neill’s 

Group C: Sarsfields v Newtownshandrum, Mallow (Wayne King), 4:00pm 

Sars stuttered against Kanturk in Round 1 but against the Barrs they showed a glimpse of their promise with Luke Elliott, Daniel Kearney and Jack O’Connor all superb. Jamie Coughlan continues to show his class for a Newtown side that also has Tim O’Mahony, but the Riverstown side have the greater depth. Verdict: Sarsfields 

Group C: St Finbarr’s v Kanturk, Fermoy (David Copps), 4:00pm 

A tricky test for the reigning champions. On paper, Kanturk are stronger with the return of Brian O’Sullivan and Darren Browne but, losing to Newtown took the shine off their impressive draw with Sars. The Barrs were lethargic last time out, but improved performances from the likes of Ethan Twomey and Ben Cunningham should see them through. Verdict: St Finbarr’s

PIHC 

Group A: Castlelyons v Ballincollig, Mallow (Shane Scanlon), 2:00pm 

Ballincollig dug themselves out of a hole in defeating Bandon in Round 2 with Cian Dorgan and James Dwyer impressing. Castlelyons, with Alan Fenton and Anthony Spillane in fine form, are all but qualified. Ballincollig’s greater need might tip the balance. Verdict: Ballincollig 

Group A: Bandon v Dungourney, Cloughduv (Cormac Dineen), 2:00pm 

Dungourney came crashing back to earth in losing to Castlelyons. Bandon, however, are stuck in a rut that the likes of Fintan Denny and Jack Leahy won’t let them out of easily. Verdict: Dungourney 

Group B: Éire Óg v Ballymartle, Ballyanley (Pat Lyons), 2:00pm

Éire Óg may have two wins from two, but they still need a result here to guarantee their place in the next stage. Joe Cooper has been in top form for them, but there still may be a kick in the Corrys and Darren McCarthy for Ballymartle. Verdict: Ballymartle 

Group B: Valley Rovers v Carrigaline, Ballygarvan (Brian Sweeney), 2:00pm 

Carrigaline have lost two tight games despite the best efforts of Brian Kelleher. Valleys looked impressive against Ballymartle, with Colm Butler to the fore. Verdict: Valley Rovers 

Group C: Ballinhassig v Kilworth, Rathcormac (Patrick O’Mahony), 2:00pm 

A win would take Kilworth off the bottom of the table and into the knockout stages and in Eoin Carey, they have an ace in the pack. Ballinhassig, with Darragh O’Sullivan in fine form, may be more balanced. Verdict: Ballinhassig 

Group C: Castlemartyr v Watergrasshill, Lisgoold (Brian Murphy), 2:00pm 

A shadow hangs over Ciarán Joyce’s participation in this game. Even without him, Castlemartyr should have enough with the Lawtons and Joe Stack, against a teak tough Hill outfit inspired by Daire O’Leary. Verdict: Castlemartyr

Cork hurling previews: Barrs face tricky test against Kanturk

Clinical Mark Hickey helps Kilbrittain reach Cork Premier JHC knockout stages

