McAuliffe's two goals see Duhallow claim Cork Divisions title

Cork Premier SFC Division/Colleges final

Duhallow 2-14 UCC 0-14

It seemed incredible that we had to wait forty minutes for a goal in this final of the Bons Secours Division/Colleges Section of the Cork PSFC played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday night. Seven times the respective sides had created clear sights at goal and seven times they had failed with a combination of brave defending and poor finishing preventing the game from breaking open.

And so it was when Rockchapel’s Mikey McAuliffe found himself through on goal after a pass from his clubmate, Seamus Hickey, he must have felt a bit of pressure. He didn’t show it, however, as he finally showed the bit of composure that had been sorely lacking to put his side in total control. It put them 1-11 to 0-7 clear and they never looked back from there.

UCC did kick three of the next four points, with Ian Jenning’s effort being brilliantly tipped over the bar by Duhallow ‘keeper Fachtna O’Connor, but again when a bit of coolness was required in front of goal, McAuliffe proved himself to be the man. This time it was Gerry O’Sullivan who put McAuliffe through, and again he finished brilliantly to make it 2-13 to 0-10 with eight minutes remaining.

UCC deserve credit for the way in which they kept battling as they kicked the next four points, Cathal Ó Beaglaoích with the pick of them, before the excellent Luke Murphy put over his fourth point of the evening to bring the game to a close.

Donncha O’Connor and Shane Curtin took possession of the Tadhg Crowley Cup on behalf of their team-mates as they now must wait for the sixth best team from the club section of the championship.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. It certainly felt like that in the opening half here as Duhallow, playing into a stiff breeze, made all the early running thanks in the main to the ageless talent of Donncha O’Connor. Duhallow’s dominant midfield partnership of Hickey and Conor O’Callaghan gave O’Connor a platform and Cullen’s Murphy offered him smart running and accurate kicking as their side always looked a step ahead of the students who, understandably, played in spurts.

Duhallow led by 0-5 to 0-2 after thirteen minutes with the aforementioned quartet responsible for all of those scores while Tipperary’s Sean O’Connor had registered a brace for UCC. Things could have been worse for the students were it not for a superb block from Evan Dodd on Hickey in the fifth minute.

UCC enjoyed one of those spurts around the middle of the half as they kicked three in-a-row with Killian Falvey on target with one and the talented Rian Quigley providing the other two. It was now Duhallow’s turn to be thankful for their defensive nous as Boherbue’s Daniel Buckley twice blocked goalbound efforts from Dodd and Aidan Crowley.

Duhallow responded impressively, as O’Connor added three frees to his earlier two points from play and Murphy landed his second to push them four clear coming up to the break. Quigley then traded scores with Gerry O’Sullivan before a lovely score from Templenoe’s Crowley made it Duhallow 0-10, UCC 0-7 at the interval.

Then came the McAuliffe masterclass that will keep him and his colleagues battling on two fronts for another few weeks.

Scorers for Duhallow: M McAuliffe (2-0), D O’Connor (0-6, 0-4 frees), L Murphy (0-4), G O’Sullivan (0-2), C O’Callaghan and S Hickey (0-1 each).

Scorers for UCC: S O’Connor (0-4, 0-3 frees), R Quigley and K Falvey (0-3 each), I Jennings, A Crowley, J Mullane and C Ó Beaglaoích (0-1 each).

Duhallow: F O’Connor (Cullen); S Curtin (JC) (Rockchapel), K Cremin (Boherbue), D Buckley (Boherbue); B O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe), J Murphy ( Dromtarriffe), D Cashman (Millstreet); C O’Callaghan (Dromtaffiffe), S Hickey (Rockchapel); E Murphy (Dromtarriffe), D O’Connor (JC) (Ballydesmond), L Murphy (Cullen), G O’Sullivan (Boherbue), J Curtin (Rockchapel), M McAuliffe (Rockchapel).

Subs: D Lenihan (Castlemagner) for J Murphy (h/t), L Moynihan (Boherbue) for Curtin (blood 38 to 41), Moynihan for E Murphy (44), A Buckley (Dromtarriffe) for Curtin (54), B Carroll (Rockchapel) for McAuliffe (58).

UCC (Cork clubs unless stated): A Murphy (Renard, Kerry); J Rosales (Castletownbere), B Curtin (Kilshannig), O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla, Kerry); D Bourke (Na Gaeil, Kerry), S Desmond (Clondrohid), J Mullane (Kulmurry); T Ó hAinfein (Na Gaeil, Kerry), E Dodd (Canovee); D Holland (Argideen Rangers), L Wall (c) (Kilmurry), R Quigley (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary); A Crowley (Templenoe, Kerry), K Falvey (Annascaul, Kerry), S O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary), C O’Sullivan (Kilshannig) for Ó hAinifein (53)

Subs: I Jennings (KIlmacabea) for Dodd (17), C Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht, Kerry) for Desmond (h/t), D Desmond (Ballymartle) for Curtin (47), T Cunningham (Kilshannig) for Crowley (59).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).