Cork PIHC: Alan Fenton field day helps Castlelyons past Dungourney

Cork Premier IHC: Castlelyons 1-17 Dungourney 0-6

One of the favourites at the Premier IHC grade, Castlelyons, put themselves firmly in the box seat for at least qualification from the group with a resounding local derby win over Dungourney at Rathcormac on Sunday.

Castlelyons started as they meant to go on, and were 0-6 to no score to the good inside 16 minutes. Dungourney looked rattled and off the pace from the first quarter and were relying too heavily on Cork U20 star Jack Leahy to keep them in touch on the scoreboard.

It’s now two from two for Castlelyons, with Dungourney left to battle with Ballincollig for the other qualifying spot.

From the first whistle, Castlelyons looked energetic and driven. They started fast and maintained that tempo, with talisman Alan Fenton having a field day, scoring six points in the first half and another handful in the second. His frees were also key to keeping Dungourney at arm’s length throughout.

Castlelyons went in at the break eight points to the good (0-12 to 0-4) and made sure not to let the foot off the gas in the second period.

Any prospect of a Dungourney fightback was short-lived, with Castlelyons extending their lead to 0-14 to 0-5 at the three-quarter mark. All Castlelyons were missing was the goal to put the icing on the cake and that duly came as Anthony Spillane netted late in the day.

If Castlelyons’ management has anything to nit-pick about, it is the profligacy of their men when in control of proceedings. They struck a dozen wides, which on another afternoon would be costly.

Nevertheless, if they continue to produce the same front-foot hurling, they will be one of the sides to beat in the Premier IHC grade.

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Fenton (0-11, 6f, 1 65), A Spillane (1-2), L Doocey (0-2), J Kearney and D Morrison (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dungourney: J Leahy (0-4 frees), B Forbes, R Denny (free), (0-1 each)

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; L Sexton, C Barry, D Spillane; K O’Leary, N O’Leary, L Doocey; J Kearney, A Fenton; P Roche, C Spillane, C McCarthy; D Morrison, A Spillane, O Hallihan.

Subs: J O’Leary for N O’Leary (48), S Moroney for C Barry (55), R Feeney for P Roche (62).

DUNGOURNEY: P Flynn; D Healy, M McGrath, C Padden; M Leahy, N Motherway, J McCarthy; S Hegarty, R Denny; J Ahern, B Forbes, J Ahern; J Leahy, N McGrath, C Griffin.

Subs: C Flynn for N McGrath (50), S Geaney for C Griffin (50), C Murphy for J Ahern (56).

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll.