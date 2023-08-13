Cork PIHC: Alan Fenton field day helps Castlelyons past Dungourney

It’s now two from two for Castlelyons, with Dungourney left to battle with Ballincollig for the other qualifying spot
Cork PIHC: Alan Fenton field day helps Castlelyons past Dungourney

MARKSMAN: Castlelyons' Alan Fenton. Pic: David Keane

Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 22:37
Darragh Leen, Rathcormac

Cork Premier IHC: Castlelyons 1-17 Dungourney 0-6 

One of the favourites at the Premier IHC grade, Castlelyons, put themselves firmly in the box seat for at least qualification from the group with a resounding local derby win over Dungourney at Rathcormac on Sunday.

Castlelyons started as they meant to go on, and were 0-6 to no score to the good inside 16 minutes. Dungourney looked rattled and off the pace from the first quarter and were relying too heavily on Cork U20 star Jack Leahy to keep them in touch on the scoreboard.

It’s now two from two for Castlelyons, with Dungourney left to battle with Ballincollig for the other qualifying spot.

From the first whistle, Castlelyons looked energetic and driven. They started fast and maintained that tempo, with talisman Alan Fenton having a field day, scoring six points in the first half and another handful in the second. His frees were also key to keeping Dungourney at arm’s length throughout.

Castlelyons went in at the break eight points to the good (0-12 to 0-4) and made sure not to let the foot off the gas in the second period.

Any prospect of a Dungourney fightback was short-lived, with Castlelyons extending their lead to 0-14 to 0-5 at the three-quarter mark. All Castlelyons were missing was the goal to put the icing on the cake and that duly came as Anthony Spillane netted late in the day.

If Castlelyons’ management has anything to nit-pick about, it is the profligacy of their men when in control of proceedings. They struck a dozen wides, which on another afternoon would be costly.

Nevertheless, if they continue to produce the same front-foot hurling, they will be one of the sides to beat in the Premier IHC grade.

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Fenton (0-11, 6f, 1 65), A Spillane (1-2), L Doocey (0-2), J Kearney and D Morrison (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dungourney: J Leahy (0-4 frees), B Forbes, R Denny (free), (0-1 each) 

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; L Sexton, C Barry, D Spillane; K O’Leary, N O’Leary, L Doocey; J Kearney, A Fenton; P Roche, C Spillane, C McCarthy; D Morrison, A Spillane, O Hallihan.

Subs: J O’Leary for N O’Leary (48), S Moroney for C Barry (55), R Feeney for P Roche (62).

DUNGOURNEY: P Flynn; D Healy, M McGrath, C Padden; M Leahy, N Motherway, J McCarthy; S Hegarty, R Denny; J Ahern, B Forbes, J Ahern; J Leahy, N McGrath, C Griffin.

Subs: C Flynn for N McGrath (50), S Geaney for C Griffin (50), C Murphy for J Ahern (56).

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll.

CORK GAA CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Cork Club Championships.

CORK GAA CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Cork GAA Club Championships.

Cork GAA crest

More in this section

Dublin v Kerry - 2023 TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Key moments: How Dublin's 'New Blue Crew' found their turbo
Waterford SHC Passage v Abbeyside Waterford SHC: Fourmilewater into quarters after win over Tallow
Cork IAHC round up: Lisgoold and Aghada play out an epic in Group A Cork IAHC round up: Lisgoold and Aghada play out an epic in Group A
#Cork County Championship#Cork - Sport
<p>HOLDERS OUT: Evan Fitz, Roscrea, under pressure from Kilruane/MacDonagh in the FBD Insurance Tipperary County Hurling Championship. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Tipperary SHC Round-up: Holders Kilruane MacDonaghs out and facing relegation battle

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd