Fr O'Neill's rue misses but O’Riordan happy with Douglas character

Cork Premier SHC: Douglas 1-16 Fr O’Neill’s 0-16

An early championship examination of Douglas’ fabric and fortitude.

That Fr O’Neill’s failed to find an equalising goal from their many late pushes and long, hopeful deliveries tells you Douglas produced all the right answers.

There’ll be a tinge of annoyance, absolutely, that they didn’t do a better job in protecting the six-point lead they held on 41 minutes or the five-point advantage they took with them into the final quarter.

But when they were firmly on the back foot after a Fr O’Neill’s four-in-a-row cut the gap to the minimum six minutes from the end of the regulation hour, Denis O’Riordan’s charges refused to allow the premier senior newcomers gain an ounce of further momentum. They refused to allow them level for the first time in the game.

Sub Eoin Dolan threw over his third on 56 minutes, after Alan Cadogan again showed his penchant for the less glamorous side of the inside forward role when winning a dirty ball. Cian Baldwin added his second two minutes later to shove the southsiders back out to three in front and from there they held on - just.

“It was real proper championship hurling,” said Denis O’Riordan of a tense and, at times, untidy Group B encounter.

“After playing back-to-back the last two Saturdays [between hurling and football], we’ve a few sore bodies, but what a hell of a game. We’re delighted to get the victory.

“We knew they weren’t going to go away, even if we were four or five up. With their firepower, the likes of Declan Dalton and Billy Dunne, it was going to be tough, but everyone put in an incredible shift.

“Our boys showed incredible character. They dug really deep and we’re just delighted to get out of it with the points.”

For Fr O’Neill’s, there will be regret. Their inaccuracy early on meant they spent the entire day chasing their opponents. And while valiant chase they gave, at no time could they gain parity.

The Douglas goal on 22 minutes and the passage of play that preceded it captured perfectly Douglas’ more clinical nature and the dreadful levels of first-half waste at the far end of Páirc Uí Rinn.

Rob Cullinane’s point attempt for Fr O’Neill’s dropped short, with Douglas then working possession out to the middle where Mark Howell’s point attempt from distance was batted back into the square by goalkeeper Paudie O’Sullivan and whipped to the net by Brian Hartnett.

The sole green flag moved Douglas 1-7 to 0-3 clear. It was a scoreline unreflective of the general play. It was, however, a scoreline that did justice to the economy and composure of the Douglas forward unit and the complete lack of either from the premier senior newbies. Everything bar the final product was up to scratch from Fr O’Neill’s.

The men from Ballymacoda and Ladysbridge finished the half with seven points and seven wides. They finished the half 1-9 to 0-7 in arrears.

After the Alan Cadogan-Shane Kingston 2-14 show in the opening round, Douglas’ spread and scoring load was more shared here. Necessary too given Ger Millerick more than broke even with fellow Cork senior Kingston.

The winners had six different scorers in racing 0-6 to 0-1 in front on 17 minutes. Cadogan, Kingston, midfielder Cillian O’Donovan, and the half-forward trio of Conor Kingston, Brian Turnbull, and Baldwin were all on the mark.

And if Cadogan’s four points from play and winning of frees were instrumental in his team securing back-to-back victories, then so too was the contribution of full-back Brian O’Neill.

During Fr O’Neills’ fourth quarter push, their scores mostly came from out the field through Kevin O’Sullivan and Declan Dalton frees as O’Neill time and again snuffed out their inside threat.

Unbeaten after two outings, Douglas' fate is firmly in their own hands heading into the serious business next month.

As for Fr O'Neill's, their cause is by no means a lost one. Victory over Erin’s Own in Round 3 and they’ll be right there in the conversation for progression.

Scorers for Douglas: A Cadogan (0-4); B Hartnett (1-1); S Kingston (0-2 frees), E Dolan (0-3 each); C Baldwin (0-2); C O’Donovan, C Kingston, B Turnbull (0-1 each).

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D Dalton (0-7, 0-6 frees); K O’Sullivan, C Broderick (0-3 each); M O’Keeffe, J Millerick, B Dunne (0-1 each).

DOUGLAS: D Maher; M Howell, B O’Neill, M Harrington; K McSweeney, D Murphy, S Donnegan; C O’Donovan, S Moylan; C Kingston, B Turnbull, C Baldwin; A Cadogan, B Hartnett, S Kingston.

Subs: E Dolan for Harrington (35); S Bourke for Turnbull (38); C Lucey for Donnegan (43); C Lucas for Hartnett (54).

FR O’NEILL’S: P O’Sullivan; G Millerick, E Motherway, M Millerick; T Millerick, D Harrington, M O’Keeffe; K O’Sullivan, J Millerick; R Cullinane, D Dalton, J Hankard; J Millerick, B Dunne, C Broderick.

Subs: L O’Driscoll for Cullinane (51).

Referee: M Maher.