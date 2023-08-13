Coughlan wizardry saluted as Newtown hold off Kanturk

Cork Premier SHC: Newtownshandrum 2-18 Kanturk 1-19

Newtownshandrum survived a nail-biting finish to round 2 of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC in Charleville on Saturday.

Jamie Coughlan’s first-half wizardry (2-8) yielded a 2-10 to 1-10 interval advantage. Kanturk, as they do, refused to yield and took the lead in the second half of this Group C tie, courtesy of five unanswered points in the third quarter. In fact, they hit 1-8 without reply either side of the break to come from nine down to forge ahead by two - the goal from Alan Walsh.

Parity was restored three times thereafter.

When the pressure was on, it sat easy with Newtownshandrum captain Tim O’Mahony. His long-range shooting helped last year’s semi-finalists stay firmly in the race as they re-established control. Dedicated duo Cathal Naughton and Michael Thompson provided injury time flags to secure their first set of points.

They were boosted too by the return of Mattie Ryan and Conor Twomey from suspension.

Selector Alan O’Brien saluted his top scorer, following the gripping finale.

“It is a great competition, but it is nerve-racking. If you can come out of the group, it is like a separate competition then.

“The way this senior championship is set up, you could get relegated as quickly as you would get to a semi-final. Avoiding a relegation final is number one priority. Now we can set a new mark to get out of the group.

"Jamie is carrying a bit of an injury and hasn’t trained for a number of weeks. But Jamie is still Jamie, and we know if Jamie Coughlan is anywhere near the ball, he operates at a high level. His free-taking and his aerial threat is unbelievable.

“With the two lads back from suspension, we knew we had a few subs who could make an impact. We spoke long and hard about that over the week’s training. In fairness, the lads who came in off the bench gave us impetus on the scoreboard.”

A frustrating defeat for Kanturk, who undid all their hard work hitting 16 wides. Brian O’Sullivan and Darren Browne came on in the second quarter to steady the ship - both returned from America in recent days. But the Duhallow outfit know it could have been so different, had they been more ruthless with their shooting.

As well, they gifted Coughlan with the first goal after seven minutes when he intercepted goalkeeper Grantus Bucinskas’ clearance.

It was hard luck on Aidan Walsh too when he had to depart with a leg injury after 19 minutes. The dual player - who missed a lot of pre-season recovering from surgery to his shoulder - will have a race against time to be fit for next weekend’s top-of-the-table SAFC clash with O’Donovan Rossa.

Meanwhile, O’Brien and company are planning to lock horns with Sarsfields in round 3, while Kanturk have to pick up the pieces against reigning champions St Finbarr’s. All four teams remain in the mix.

“We saw Sars against the Barrs. Very impressive. Very slick, fast hurling,” O'Brien commented. “We know we have a lot of work to do in the next three weeks, but we will knuckle down and go to Mourneabbey - it is a good pitch for us - and hopefully get a result.”

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan (2-9, 0-6 frees), T O’Mahony (0-3), C Naughton (0-2), C O’Brien, J Twomey, M Thompson and S Griffin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kanturk: L McLoughlin (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65), Alan Walsh (1-2), C Walsh (0-3), R Sheahan (frees), I Walsh and B O’Sullivan (0-2 each), R Walsh and J Browne (0-1 each).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; R Troy, J Herlihy, K O’Sullivan; M Ryan, D Hawe, T O’Mahony (Capt); C Bowles, C Twomey; J Coughlan, C O’Brien, C Naughton; D O’Connor, R Geary, J Geary.

Subs: S Griffin for C Bowles (38), J Twomey for J Geary (43), M Thompson for D O’Connor (54), P Noonan for D Hawe (58).

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; J McLoughlin, J Browne, C Mullane; T Walsh, M Healy, P Walsh; L McLoughlin (Capt), Aidan Walsh; C Walsh, L O’Keeffe, J Fitzpatrick; R Sheahan, Alan Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: B O’Sullivan for Aidan Walsh (19 inj), D Browne for M Healy (19), R Walsh for J Fitzpatrick (28), C Clernon for I Walsh (59).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Shamrocks).