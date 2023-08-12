Major boost as Barrett and Power lead Blarney past Courceys

Cork SAHC Group B

Blarney 2-18 Courcey Rovers 2-16

Blarney turned the tables on Courcey Rovers to give their hopes of escaping from Group B of the Cork Senior A Hurling Championship a major boost.

Having been knocked out at the hands of the West Cork club last year, the Muskerry side refused to be headed, inspired by their countymen Shane Barrett (0-12 from midfield, including five from play) and Pádraig Power (1-3).

Their club and county teammate Mark Coleman was once again named as no.25 but isn’t yet fit enough to feature. The three weeks’ grace they have until their final-round clash with Ballyhea will do his prospects no harm.

Seán Twomey led the Courceys’ charge with four points and won five of Richard Sweetnam’s nine pointed frees. But their comeback was dashed by Power’s 62nd-minute clinching score to make it back-to-back losses for the 2022 runners-up with Newcestown next.

Blarney hadn’t scored a goal in their last four championship games, dating back to the 2021 quarter-final, but had two within seven minutes at Ovens.

Cian Barrett was fouled in the build-up to the first but got his pass off to Power who blasted to the net.

Cian Barrett then forced a turnover and when the sliotar came to Cork U20 panellist Denis McSweeney, he was fouled by Darren Collins for a penalty. Wing-back Alan McEvoy stepped up to fire a bullet into the bottom corner.

They led 2-2 to 0-1 but Courceys struck four points in a row, with Twomey and Rory O’Callaghan creating and scoring.

The Ballinspittle/Ballinadee side’s full-back line was still taking on water, however. Michael O’Donovan, centre-forward the last day, stood in between the sticks in the absence of Stephen Nyhan and it was only his bravery that denied Conor Power a goal.

Shane Barrett landed the 65 and another from play after ducking two tacklers, by which time full-back Brian Collins had been called ashore, with Darren Collins dropping back onto Power.

Courceys closed the half with a pair of Twomey points to make it a one-score game, 2-7 to 0-10 at the change of ends.

They were level for the first time in the 37th minute. Seán Crowley, sent off against Courceys last year, blocked on the line from Sweetnam but in the subsequent scramble, wing-back Colin Roche was credited with the final touch across the whitewash.

Blarney hit back with five points in a row, four from Shane Barrett who was charging forward at every opportunity.

That was still the margin with a minute of normal time remaining when substitute Daniel O’Donovan charged forward and cleaved the sliotar to the roof of the net despite having his helmet removed in the process.

A Sweetnam free brought it back to one but Power made the points safe.

Scorers for Blarney: S Barrett (0-12, 6 frees, 1 65); P Power (1-3); A McEvoy (1-0 penalty); C Barrett (0-2); C Power (0-1).

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam (0-9 frees); S Twomey (0-4); C Roche, D O’Donovan (1-0 each); F Lordan, R O’Callaghan, J McCarthy (0-1 each).

BLARNEY: C Murphy; S Crowley, P O’Leary, D Murphy; P Philpott, P Crowley, A McEvoy; S Barrett, O Hegarty; D McSweeney, C Power (capt), C Hegarty; S Mulcahy, P Power, C Barrett.

Subs: C Dunlea for Mulcahy (30-h-t, blood), W Crowley for C Power (56), C Dunlea for Mulcahy (56), J O’Keeffe for Philpott (60+1).

COURCEY ROVERS: M O’Donovan; C Daly, B Collins, K Collins; C Roche, F Lordan (capt), D Collins; DJ Twomey, M Collins; O Crowley, S Twomey, L Collins; R O’Callaghan, J McCarthy, R Sweetnam.

Subs: B Ryan for B Collins (19), R Nyhan for Crowley (46), D O’Donovan for O’Callaghan (47), O Crowley for McCarthy (59).

Referee: C McAllister (Aghada).