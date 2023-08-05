Midleton off to winning start as they ease past Bishopstown

Co-Op Superstores PSHC

Middleton 1-27 Bishopstown 1-13

Routine and effortless from Midleton in opening their county championship account with a win.

With Glen Rovers and Blackrock also resident in this Cork PSHC group of death, Midleton’s sole objective on Saturday afternoon was to make sure of the two points ahead of the two tougher tests to come.

That they did so with 14 points to spare leaves them with a very healthy score difference that could prove useful if there was to be a three-way tie at the head of Group A.

Midleton led 0-13 to 0-9 at the break. It should have been colossally more. The Magpies, as well as two early point attempts that dropped short, registered 10 first half-wides.

In essence, their conversion rate was just slightly above 50%, not a figure they’d have been overly impressed with.

Said carelessness with the final product was almost punished towards the end of the first half when Bishopstown twice threatened a green flag. Goalkeeper Bryan Rossiter did so well to stop Luke Lordan, with half-back Sam Quirke then somehow keeping out Liam O’Driscoll’s rebound. The gap would have been cut to the minimum had Bishopstown goaled at this juncture.

Rossiter was injured in making the initial save, Cillian Hurley coming in in his stead. And considering Midleton were already missing suspended first-choice number one Brion Saunderson, they were now down to their third-choice goalkeeper.

With Midleton failing to find the target with their first three attempts of the game, Conor Hegarty (free) and goalkeeper Cathal Fitzpatrick (free) put Bishopstown on the board first. It was the one and only time they led.

Paul Connaughton opened their book on four minutes, with Lehane then adding a trio of frees. When the latter clipped his first from play on 19 minutes - a superb individual score - the 2021 champions were 0-9 to 0-4 clear. It should have been more.

Centre-back Brian Murray and two excellent points from Pearse Morris on the Boreenmanna Road side kept Bishopstown somewhat in touch and made sure the gap was never more than five.

Midleton’s radar sharpened considerably in the second period. The Bishopstown challenge waned considerably. It was a drab second half. The spectacle overall was poor and quickly forgotten.

In the 10 minutes after half-time, Midleton outgunned their opponents 0-8 to 0-2. The third quarter they won 0-10 to 0-3.

During this pulling-out-of-sight period, the midfield pair of Mikey Finn and Cormac Beausang were assertive and accurate. Beausang stormed through to strike over three points, with Finn sniping a pair.

Further up, Luke O’Farrell troubled throughout. He hit three from play and provided the assist for David Cremin’s goal on 51 minutes. That green flag stretched the lead of Micheál Keohane’s side to 15 points (1-25 to 0-13). They subsequently went 17 clear.

That Bishopstown sub Mark McStay became their leading scorer from play when finding the net at the death said plenty about the lack of threat they offered up front by comparison with Midleton.

Much, much more testing assignments lie ahead for Midleton, but they go into those assignments with the two points they needed to take here. Bishopstown already looking down.

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane (0-8, 0-6 frees); C Beausang (0-6); D Cremin (1-3); M Finn, P Connaughton, L O’Farrell (0-3 each); P White (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bishopstown: C Hegarty (0-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘65); M McStay (1-0); C Fitzpatrick (0-2 frees), P Morris (0-2 each); B Murray, P Honohan, D O’Donovan, L Lordan (0-1 each).

MIDLETON: B Rossiter; S O’Sullivan, L Dineen, S Smyth; E Moloney, T O’Connell, S Quirke; M Finn, C Beausang; P White, C Lehane, R O’Regan; P Connaughton, L O’Farrell, D Cremin.

Subs: C Hurley for Rossiter (30 mins, inj); C Smyth for Moloney (56).

BISHOPSTOWN: C Fitzpatrick; D Daly, B Murphy, S Foley; P Honohan, B Murray, D Murray; L O’Driscoll, L Lordan; C O’Hora, C Hegarty, B O’Brien; D O’Donovan, P Morris, T Murray.

Subs: C O’Driscoll for O’Brien (HT); B McCarthy for O’Driscoll (44); D Lester for Lordan (53); G Murphy for Daly, M McStay for O’Hora (both 56).

Referee: S Scanlon (Newcestown).